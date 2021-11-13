3 Zodiac Signs Who Leave A Toxic Relationship During Mars Conjunct Mercury In Scorpio On November 14, 2021

Because this particular lineup of transits, Mars Conjunct Mercury in Scorpio, it brings out our defensive side.

We may find ourselves doing just that: defending our lives against a force we can no longer tolerate. While this may be the season of betrayal and deceit, this is also the season for walking away from that which we deem toxic, especially when that poison is found in our 'romantic' relationship.

When the romance is more than gone, and what's left is a feeling of being swallowed alive by one's mate, and their toxic behavior, it's time to leave.

It's not always easy to leave, but when the options present themselves as hopeless, sometimes we have to opt for saving ourselves. This transit brings out in us the need to protect ourselves, and the choice as to whether or not we desire to stick with the danger or leave it, forever.

Mars Conjunct Mercury in Scorpio is just the transit that can change our lives. If you are in a toxic relationship and you know that it's going nowhere but down, let this transit's energy help you to make your first move towards freedom.

Zodiac Signs Who Leave A Toxic Relationship During Mars Conjunct Mercury In Scorpio On November 14, 2021 :

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard for you to admit defeat, but it's harder for you to stay in a defeated situation, and your relationship may just be the biggest defeat of your life. Mars Conjunct Mercury In Scorpio quickens your intuition and stirs up emotions that you may have tried to surprise.

These inner thoughts are recognitions; you know that your partner is no longer the person for you, and not only that, they're deteriorating as a person, turning into something you didn't fall in love with, so long ago.

You don't even know the person you're involved with anymore, as they've morphed into something poisonous. They are polluting the relationship. This is a toxic relationship that demands you take action. You would be advised to leave as soon as possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have let this go a little too long, Sagittarius, and you have been feeling like your relationship is over for more time than you'd like to admit.

However, you are going to admit it, during Mars Conjunct Mercury in Scorpio, as this transit is going to present you with a vision of your future.

You will see yourself as a prisoner, trapped within the confines of a horrible, toxic relationship where you are completely controlled by your partner's whims and demands. It's sickening and it's the exact opposite of everything you believe in...yet, somehow you got yourself into this.

That doesn't mean you signed on for life, and you will need to flee this trash romance before you lose your nerve. And it is about nerve, right now. You need to recognize the door of opportunity and walk through it TODAY.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you in a toxic relationship, Capricorn? Well, if you think about it for too long, you may start to feel uncomfortable with the answer you come up with, which is...yes.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You are being used and you know it. Oh sure, there are days where it feels loving and somewhat smooth, but Mars Conjunct Mercury in Scorpio energy is banging on the door, trying to make you open your eyes and see the reality of what's going on.

You are being taken for your money, and you are being used for your support. This level of toxicity has now reached the level of what you expect, and that's your downfall.

You've gotten used to it and you don't know how to get out of it.

Do you want to get out of it? Yes, you do, but you've always been too terrified to try. If you stay, you'll end up filled with regret, which you will deny. Get out now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda