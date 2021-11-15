3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 16, 2021

Well, we have a few conflicting transits today, and for some signs, that may cause hardship or ruin. While we don't want to cement the notion of negativity into our day, we can also take the harsher moments and learn from them. Everything can have a positive purpose, if we adjust our perspective — and that, we can do.

On November 16, 2021 we're looking at a Taurus Moon in Pluto, which basically translates as stubborn disagreements and plans that don't come through. This is the kind of day where we have to shrug it off; so what if our plans don't come through? After all, tomorrow is another day, right?

Pluto might have us overthinking everything, and if what's on our mind is already negative, then it's a double whammy of bad feelings, but we have to get: this is in our heads. We're the ones who make a bigger, badder deal of it than it needs to be. So, for some, there are a few trying times ahead. Can we deal with it? Of course we can.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 16, 2021

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your rough day isn't going to be personal, but you might take it that way. Sometimes you don't know when it's not personal, and you end up questioning yourself as to what went wrong, what did you DO to make something go so wrong?

That's not the case here - you're in the clear. What you're about to experience as a rough day is completely business related, and you know what they say, "It's just business." This is a cold reality, and this may pertain to something at work.

Don't be surprised if you are confronted over some action you took in the workplace that was considered inappropriate or simply wrong. You'll be in the position of having to explain yourself over some work-related problem. It will end there and you will walk away from it feeling humiliated and disgusted.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Because we're looking at Taurus Moon in Pluto, we're also looking at Cancer having a hard time getting out the door on this day. This could imply laziness or illness. You need to take care of yourself because you may be slipping into slothfulness — and that's very easy for you to do, Cancer.

If you could spend the day in bed doing nothing, you certainly would, but life beckons and you are actually needed somewhere. This transit implies that you're either going to be terribly late at arriving somewhere that you're needed, or, that you're not going to show up at all, and because of that, you will be penalized. You will be feeling rebellious today, but that rebellion will not work in your favor.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This day could almost be a typical Sagittarius day, where you want to do only the things you want to do, and screw what anyone else wants. Unfortunately, life doesn't always work that way, and you will need to set your ego aside and just do the work you need to do today.

When you are affected by Taurus Moon, you tend to get snobbish and elitist about things; nothing is up to your level, and with Pluto in the mix, you can't see how anything is good if you are not the author of it.

In other words, you will be acting in the snottiest way ever to those around you, in work, at home, at play. You will be the person no one can tolerate, because nobody can rise to your standards. You act like a snob today, and no one can stand you. Will you catch on? Probably not.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda