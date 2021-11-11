3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 12, 2021

The universe seems to have a lot in store for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 11, 2021, and as we start the day with the Scorpio Sun and Pisces Moon prompting us to shake our heads and wonder what all of this may mean.

Even for those who have a great day, there is still the possibility of a cloud hanging over your head. This is because together with Pisces and Scorpio energy we will be unable to avoid our feelings.

Unable to not see what is there and sometimes may leave us not knowing what else to do but laugh so that we don’t end up crying.

There is power within this energy, even for those that may feel heartbroken or at the very least betrayed. Because when we look at someone’s actions as indicators of where they are in their life, instead of a reflection of our worth, then we know it’s just the universe showing us who is for us and who isn’t.

Alongside the heavy water energy, we also have a trine between the Sun and Venus bringing about positivity and social times both within our lives and within our relationships.

This is the bright spot in the day as it seems many are still going through a lot of the heaviness that the Scorpio Super New Moon stirred up last week.

Today, if you feel like you should just start laughing instead of crying, realize that you’ve reached a place of detachment from expectation or outcome.

When we are faced with our deepest feelings, and we observe an event that betrays our trust and belief in a person but can look at it and smile it means that we’ve also reached that place where we trust that whatever happens will always be meant to be.

And that trust and faith are what makes any day a great one.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 12, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is an iffy one for you. Like Gemini, you are the only other sign in the zodiac that has a sense of duality associated with it which will be especially prevalent for you today. This means that with everything you’ve been going through recently, you could reach a point where you could go in one or two directions.

Either you may invest more deeply into reflection and trying to figure something out, quite possibly causing your own emotional self to break or you’ll shrug your shoulders, smile, and go plan a trip to some warm and tropical destination.

Now, depending on where you are at with your healing, worth and even level of attachment will determine which you go, but regardless there should be some bright spots today. Oftentimes for you, so many hardships are encountered because you need to learn the value of yourself and your presence.

You need to learn boundaries, self-love and that just because you care for others in the way that you do doesn’t mean that everyone does. This can often feel a little like finding out Santa Claus isn’t real, but it’s these lessons that can help bring you to that inner state of power which you should be feeling today.

It’s okay to cry, it’s okay to be moving through a difficult time but it’s essential to remember that you are always in charge of your own path, so if you don’t like where you are, simply swim to another.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

To be sandwiched between these water zodiac signs as a sign of having a great day may seem a little unbelievable, especially with the recent growth and resistance to change that you’ve been moving through but with Venus, in Capricorn moving through your zodiac sign and creating a beautiful warm trine to the Sun it means that maybe yesterday was awful and tomorrow might be challenging, but today can be beautiful.

As you wake up try to let go of everything that has been weighing you down. Try to release the belief that somehow you have done something wrong or that fear the universe is against you rather than for you. But also give yourself time to just be in this moment.

Don’t let your mind stray to what happened last week and don’t worry about how that new project will pan out this month, instead focus on the simplicity of today. Focus on the belief that the universe is completely conspiring in your favor, that everything is aligning, and that you get to live a life that you love.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

If anything besides being a day to get outside and enjoy the day with friends or a partner, it's a day to remember just how much power the words we speak have over the life that we create. It’s not speaking of those things that we don’t want and planting tenderly the ones we hope will. Because part of seeing the sun through the clouds is realizing that we always have control over our perspective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After so much emotional turbulence lately, today should feel like a calmer day for you. Joining your fellow water signs, there will obviously be feelings but because of that inner power piece, you should feel more like getting out there and living than hiding out in your shell.

This is coming at the perfect time as well because in the coming weeks it’s likely that your life will begin to take a different direction thanks to the influence of the eclipses. Now is the time to prepare by becoming stronger in what it is you’re feeling and the reason why.

Even though today is likely to be more apt spent laughing or cuddling with those that you love, there’s still an air of reflection that will be around you that will help you to be able to grow even within moments of joy.

This is something that you are moving through but may not even be aware of. We don’t only grow through chaos, pain or betrayal; we also grow through consistency, peace, and loyalty. The more you learn that the more you ultimately will be able to handle anything that comes your way, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.