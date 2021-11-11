3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With Their Best Friend During The Moon In Aquarius, November 11 - 13, 2021

During the Moon in Aquarius, people tend to romanticize things. When we 'romanticize' something, we introduce the idea of something rare, something special — something that has loving promise, and we imagine romantic scenarios...we may even project romance on to situations that 'seem' less than romantic.

But during this transit, we will fantasize about the idea of 'What if?' What if I fell in love with my best friend? What if...they loved me back?

Aquarius transits always give us a little extra to think about. We tend to fantasize during this time, and when the Moon is in Aquarius, our minds may pick up on signals coming from our own friends. There is nothing new to the idea of falling in love with one's best friend.

This isn't about straight intimacy — this is about romance and opening one's self up to the idea that maybe the best person we could find for love is the person we've been loving and trusting all along: our best friend.

If we can get past the stigmas of what's supposed to be and what's expected of us, we might find ourselves on the road less traveled; the road that doesn't require anyone's approval — the road where we ride off into an imaginary sunset with our best friend at our side. Moon in Aquarius is just the transit to set this off and running.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With Their Best Friend During The Moon In Aquarius Starting November 11 - 13, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have just spent some good quality time with your best friend; you've known this person for what feels like forever, and you always seem to get along really well.

You can't remember when you argued, though you're sure there must have been some disagreement in the past, yet you can't find anything there nor, upon reflection, thanks to Moon in Aquarius, can you see why you spend so much time hating your life with lovers, yet loving your life with your best buddy.

Perhaps there's something to this? Maybe, your best friend is really the love of your life, but because you've never considered this to be something romantic, you've neglected to take a look at your feelings on this. There's a good chance you're in love with your best friend, and this transit will open your eyes to this knowledge. Now, what to do about it...

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'd rather be in love with your best friend than with anyone else, and you'll admit it proudly. Your best friend doesn't demand more than you can give, unlike your partner, who constantly wants this or that and isn't into the same things as you are.

Your best friend, on the other hand, is into everything you're into, and if there's anyone you can really be yourself with, it's them. No one else.

So, during Moon in Aquarius, you may come to celebrate what you've already known since the very beginning; you are in love with your best friend, and having them in your life is really and truly all that matters. The rest is just for show — you do what's expected of you, but your heart belongs to your best friend, where it is safe.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may not be able to fall in love with anyone BUT your best friend. In the past, your relationships have all started out as great friendships — until, of course, they fell apart, as romantic relationships tend to do over the course of time.

Yet, there's one person in your life who is your treasure. The amazing part is that they feel the same way. Moon in Aquarius will stoke the fires of fantasy between you and your bestie, and you'll both feel the surge of love and emotion that comes with knowing you have the kind of friendship that soars.

Let the world fight their battles. Let the others do things their way, let them all settle for what they get. You are in love with your best friend, and to you — you're the winner for this. Because you are in love with your best friend, you live the best life, ever.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda