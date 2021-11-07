3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting November 8, 2021

One person's pleasure is another person's pain, and depending on who you are and what zodiac sign your birthdate falls under, you may be someone who experiences the transits of the week in a rough way.

You may also look around at others as they seem to be having a completely positive experience. You may not understand it, and question, "How is it that they are having such a good time when I'm over here feeling so blue?"

This week we will be feeling the intense effect of Moon Trine Uranus and Mercury Opposition Uranus, all while living through the Sun in Scorpio.

Uranus transits can be difficult at times, as they tend to mess with our perception. Our immediate environment may seem dingy and downtrodden, even if we are sitting in the middle of a beautiful garden.

When perceptions are off — as they will be — our moods take a nosedive. For some, this may look like depression, and for others, we may become nasty, or rude.

We may be battling our inner demons, and in doing so, we take down our friends and family in the scuffle. The end of the week may provide comfort.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, November 8 - 14, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you suddenly feel like you don't belong as if the world is moving along at a pace that you don't know if you can handle or agree with. You will be experiencing a sense of loss as if something is getting away from you, and you don't like it.

You mostly don't like it because it seems everyone else is right there, in the flow with all of the new changes. You're not ready for the 'metaverse' — Mercury Opposition Uranus is arousing your anger, and you're very tempted to release verbal hell upon all those who seem to be adoring the momentum of change.

This week makes you realize that you're still learning and that you want to go at your own pace; you want to experience your own life on your terms, and you feel things are out of your control.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's really going to anger you this week is that this is the week you had planned on for fun, frolic, and excitement, and it's starting to look as though none of your plans are going to follow through. Your friends and co-workers are completely in your way, and you have zero tolerance for their antics.

You will play the rude card and you'll be challenged in return for your nastiness. Mercury Opposition Uranus turns you into a ticking bomb — should anyone approach you, you may just go BOOM on them.

At the heart of it all is your feeling of rejection. You wanted something, it didn't and couldn't happen, and because you saw how little control you had over the situation, you are now feeling sulky and ill-mannered.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What will feel overwhelming for you this week, Pisces, is the distinct feeling of loneliness. You do not like to feel lonely, and if left alone for too long, you sink into despair. Something happened — more than likely there's something between you and a friend that occurred that left a bad taste in your mouth.

You do not know how to reconcile this feeling and it plummets you into a very dark place. You recognize that this won't last forever, but in a way, it also allows you to 'indulge' in feeling bad.

It's like a little vacation away from having to put on a happy face to convince others you're doing well. Moon Conjunction Neptune is what's got you in a funk, simply because its ability to push us too hard into our thoughts makes you, Pisces, dive in too deeply.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda