3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 8, 2021

As we start our day with our Scorpio Sun and Capricorn Moon, we also will be experiencing the energy shift of asteroid Pallas turning direct in Pisces.

This shift will lead to powerful realizations about our own darkness and how we have responded to the feeling that we have or are in the process of losing something.

When we think about losing something it suggests that there is a error in the events that are occurring.

However, in true universe fashion, we can’t lose something that is meant for us, just like we can’t make something work that isn’t.

But this is easier said than done, especially when it comes to romantic relationships which Pallas has a hand in controlling.

While Venus may be the planet of love and relationships, Pallas governs how we deal with the difficult times and decisions that will naturally arise when we are in partnership with another.

As any aspect in astrology does, Pallas has two sides.

The first is the light, the intuitive aspect of her that helps steer us more closely in the direction of our soul and make decisions from a place of acceptance and being centered in our heart chakras.

The second is darkness, the act of manipulating either through emotions or even physical aspects in order to keep what we feel like is ours.

This is rooted in the lower part of ourselves and is tied in with our fears and past traumas.

While some may step into the light more closely today as Pallas turns direct, others will, unfortunately, be made more aware of their darker side and how quite possibly they haven’t been acting from a place of truth but instead from manipulation and fear.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you like to think of yourself as governing a sword of truth, it’s not uncommon for you to twist it as you see fit to progress your own interests.

As much of a human trait as this is it has and likely will continue to get you into trouble. Sometimes you feel so driven to get something that you don’t always stop to ask yourself why you’re trying so hard.

Whether this is in terms to a new object of success or just refusing to let go of something or someone that you’re using to define your own path. You resist when it seems people or situations begin to leave you.

The more your sense of self is rooted in these things then the more this tends to affect you. Think of jobs or even close personal relationships.

While to experience changes in these areas can be traumatic for anyone, for you they tend to cause a high level of emotional distress and even immobilization.

Right now, as Pallas turns direct it’s likely that you’re going to see the truth of some of your actions recently and it may not be in the best light.

As hard as it might be to admit to yourself that you’ve been manipulating a situation out of fear of change it’s better to admit to yourself now than eventually losing even more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a sign that has no problem taking on the healing and caretaking of others, it’s a completely different matter once the tables have turned and it’s yourself that’s under the microscope.

As Pisces is your opposing sign, these last few months may have really challenged you on how to speak up in difficult situations.

As someone who isn’t necessarily comfortable in speaking up, it seems you often edge at either end of the spectrum, either saying nothing or being overly combative but seldom finding that sweet spot in the middle.

Today you likely will clearly see exactly how you have been dealing with challenging people and situations over the past few months and while we always can do better, it’s also recognizing what has caused us to act in the ways that we have.

Don’t be surprised if as you’re turning over stones of new awareness that you realize you have more trauma and fear to process and heal than you first thought.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

That is the path of self-growth and it’s okay. Just make sure to truly take the time to see how your own darkness actually triggers the darkness within others rather than justifying it thinking you’re always in the right.

Sometimes it really comes down to how we show up to a situation or conversation that makes all the difference.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While you are a water zodiac sign and wouldn’t think the energy today with Pisces and Scorpio being activated would mean a challenging one, because of your unique nature it does. Part of that is due to the Capricorn influence, your opposing sign, that the Moon is moving through.

This will make it feel as if everything is just too big to deal with or figure out as it will contrasts sharply with your emotional and heartfelt approach to things.

The other aspect is that while Pisces is a fellow water sign, they handle emotionally difficult situations very differently than you do.

It’s likely that because of your avoidance that you often have of challenging or intense situations, especially in relationships, that you often hide rather than deal with them at all.

This is part of the Pallas polarity but its one that will only exacerbate the issues at hand.

Today you may be not only feeling overwhelmed emotionally but also seeing that avoiding dealing with something has actually only made it bigger instead of making it go away.

Practice patience with yourself and try to show up for the difficult moments. It’s better to face them once than to keep coming back to them because we’re afraid of what the outcome might be.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.