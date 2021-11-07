3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 8, 2021

Today as we rise with the Scorpio Sun and Capricorn Moon, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 8, 2021 will also be feeling the powerful effect of asteroid Pallas turning direct in Pisces.

This is truly a powerful time for making sense of events that have occurred since the middle of July when this asteroid first turned retrograde.

Pallas is known for governing themes such as justice, wisdom, intuition, and creativity but she also rules another important aspect of our lives; how we make difficult decisions within relationships.

While Venus the planet of love, currently in Capricorn, controls how we love and what type of love we need to feel in return, Pallas rules how we move through challenging times and make difficult decisions within our romantic relationships.

Luckily there are no other planetary transits today, so the skies being clear should have a greater effect on us feeling the energy shift of Pallas.

Combining with that we see both our Moon and Venus within the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon rules our inner emotional self while Venus rules our love lives, together with having both of these planetary bodies within the same zodiac sign should provide a grounding affect for many of us allowing us to more readily be able to make use of the energy of Pallas.

For this asteroid the past few months have asked us to look at how we show up in difficult times; do we speak our truth and let life be what it is or do we manipulate it out of fear.

Around the time that she shifts direct, there should be clarity on any conflict or unresolved matter that has arisen in the past few months and you feeling grounding and ready for change will be able to meet it fully in your power from having embraced your truth-not your fears.

3. Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On Monday, November 8, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With Pallas having been retrograde in your zodiac sign for the past few months it’s likely that you’ve been on a journey to discover whether it’s intuition or fear that’s been leading many of your thoughts.

With a planet being retrograde though you probably haven’t acted on anything yet in one way or the other, mostly because you haven’t been sure if what you’ve been feeling is based on truth or in trauma. As Pallas stations direct you will return to your inner source of power.

This isn’t a yelling from the rooftop's energy for sweet Pisces though, but a quiet peace where you trust that the flow of life will bring what is meant for you and take away what isn’t.

It’s remembering that you don’t have to chase anything and that in life it’s much better to stay grounded in our truth and worth than to give it up out of fear.

The thing with this retrograde, especially while we have seen so many others is that it’s a good chance what you’ve been feeling was triggers from past traumas that you are still working through.

This doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to have a conversation about but it does mean that you will be more able to clearly see that just because it may feel like the truth, doesn’t mean that it always is.

Allow yourself to make any decisions or choices today through the week as you will have sufficient knowledge finally to do so, but most of all, trust your feelings even if you’re still unsure of the outcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Now that the Moon has returned to your zodiac sign for a few days you should be feeling more connected to your heart thanks to sharing this space with Venus, the planet of love and beauty. This should allow you to feel softer towards yourself and those in your life that you are closest to.

But what it also will do is to help you get in contact again with your true feelings. There likely has felt like a disconnect recently between your mind and your heart.

While a lack of emotional connection is something that isn’t entirely uncommon for you, realizing the affects that it takes on your entire life is. You have recently realized just what lights up your life and what doesn’t and it likely wasn't what you were hoping for or what was convenient.

This is okay Capricorn. You are supposed to grow and as you do you become more aware. People or situations that once felt like it resonated deeply with who you now seem as if they are nothing more than static around you. You don’t need to jump into action today but do allow yourself the peace from seeing the truth of what it means to own all your feelings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Although it may seem as if there are no big transits affecting your zodiac sign today, Pallas the asteroid that is turning direct today actually formed a major aspect with Jupiter in Aquarius during her transit which means that for you right now you should be expecting big things.

This specifically falls in that area of feeling like a situation was finally brought to justice or that the truth about a particular person has finally come to light. You deserve to feel vindicated with this energy and news, it’s not as if you have sought vengeance or anything of the sort but instead just asked the universe for clarity and direction.

Now you have it. Today should feel like the shedding of some major emotional weight that has kept you from feeling like you’re truly able to step into the new chapter that you’ve been writing for yourself. The best part is that you don’t really have to do anything to achieve this right now. You've done the work, now this part comes from just having been patient enough to allow karma to do her work.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.