3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With A Coworker During The Midheaven In Virgo Starting November 8, 2021

One of the traits of the transit known as Midheaven in Virgo is the ability to work together with people. If we are working on projects with people at the workplace, we will do so in peace and harmony. If we are planning things with family members, our plans and goals have a very good chance of coming together in success.

Virgo energy gives us insight, and when this energy covers more than one person, it has a tendency to bring people together in agreement and in production.

This can also lead to an attraction to one's co-worker; to work with someone and find success in that effort can oddly act as an aphrodisiac.

In other words, Midheaven in Virgo can make a person fall in love with a co-worker. Whether that's a good thing or a bad one. It's bound to happen during this transit.

The danger in this is in the fact that inter-office relationships are not always wise choices. Then again, we who become involved with co-workers may just not care about wisdom. After all, when does falling in love coincide with wisdom?

Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With A Coworker During The Midheaven In Virgo Starting November 8, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've been here before, Aries. You've fallen in love at the workplace and you're about to do it again. What may be different this time is the idea that you may still be in love with the first co-worker you fell for, in fact, they may be your current partner, which could make things sticky.

Midheaven in Virgo put you in the situation where you have to work closely with someone else — and that someone else is now starting to look mighty fine to you. Wow, look at how well you work together, how much the two of you can accomplish. It's as if you're meant to be.

You will begin to romanticize this work-partnership to the point where you start to believe you're in love with this person. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but you'll want to keep this a fantasy, rather than forcing it into reality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is the time of year where many people are brought together to work hard for all of the festivities that come around this time of year. Whether it's the production of wholesale goods, or the executive decision made that go into the flow of retail. Workers will be crushed together to do whatever their task at hand is.

You will be up close and personal with many other people, and one of them will catch your eye. Midheaven in Virgo created the situation of social behavior within the work environment.

You are at a place in your life where you are attracted to a positive work ethic and positive people — you will find this person at work. You will fall in love with them, and it would appear that they, too, are very interested in taking the co-worker relationship into the next phase... The romantic real world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Because of the influence of Midheaven in Virgo, what you've known might happen all along, is now about to happen. You've probably had a crush on a co-worker for a long time. You're friends, it's cool. You eat lunch together, occasionally text each other away from work, but nothing's really progressed into the romantic zone.

Until now. This co-worker friend of yours seems to be the brave one of the two of you and has just made overtures towards starting a romantic relationship.

Not in so many words, but expressed in such a way that it piques your interest and sets your mind spinning. Because you are you, Aquarius, you heat up so high that before you know it — you're in love, and that is exactly what's about to happen to you, on November 8.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda