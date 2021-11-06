3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Simple During The Vertex In Cancer Starting November 8, 2021

On November 8, 2021, we begin a transit called Vertex in Cancer. The influence of Cancer is heavy here and has the power to bring out much emotion — almost too much.

And, when we have too much of anything, especially something as volatile as 'emotion', we tend to shut down.

Sometimes life is just too much, and during this transit, we are going to come up with a few solutions.

The main solution to the overload of life and love's problems is the idea of simplifying the whole thing down to an easy to cope with lifestyle.

Love that's simple. This whole 'complicated, convoluted' thing is a pain in the butt. Drama looks so much better on film than it does in real life, and we will really come to know this during the Vertex in Cancer.

There comes a point in certain people's lives where they no longer believe that a relationship needs to be kept on its toes all the time. They want to relax, trust and take advantage of the good things that exist.

We grow in our romances, we come to find that — while the highs may not be as high as they once were, the lows are no longer as low, either. Vertex in Cancer works on that balance, giving us insight and the wisdom to choose simplicity.

Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Simple During The Vertex In Cancer Starting November 8, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is something you've come to know as trouble, and even though you've never let that stop you from throwing yourself in, you really have developed a distaste for the complexities of keeping it going. Not only do you find it tiring, but it's also just boring to you.

You do not like being alone, however, and during the Vertex in Cancer, you'll be feeling the need to be in a relationship or at the very least, make the one you're already in a better one. What could make your relationship better?

It's not worth chucking. After all, the two of you are somewhat perfect together, but the drama...the over-the-top emotions, it can be too much you, Gemini.

The Vertex in Cancer will redirect you to the idea of simplifying things. Use that brilliant ability to communicate this with your partner, and watch how things fall into place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are incredibly sensitive — perhaps even overly sensitive, and you've suffered the price of this kind of intense vulnerability. You don't want to become cold and unfeeling, but to put your heart out there scares the blazes out of you.

You project arguments, rejections, drama, scenes. You've been there and done that when it comes to relationships that become so complex that they're impossible to deal with.

The Vertex in Cancer brings you an obvious solution, one that you didn't think was possible, yet it's entirely possible, and that is simplicity. Simplify your needs, simply your words when you speak. You'll come to realize that you are a part of the solution. Be the change you want to see in the relationship. Simplify!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The desire for a love that is simple is as about as Capricorn as it gets, and during the Vertex in Cancer, you'll be inspired by new ways to go about creating this simplicity in your love life. It's not that you don't love romance and the sweet nothings that come along with it — you do, you love it...but not all the time, and not for years.

Every now and then, sure, but after a while, all the hype just seems pushed. You want to relax in your relationship and you want your partner to know that expressing one's love in a simple way doesn't mean they are loved any less.

It's about staying sane; you don't want to lose this person, ever, and if you're to endure the long haul, then the both of you need to keep the drama down to a minimum, not take everything so seriously, and flow with the idea that simplicity makes everything easier.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda