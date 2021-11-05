3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Lost In Love During Moon Square Neptune Starting November 7, 2021

There's an interesting aspect to Moon Square Neptune, and that is that this transit has a feminine quality to it. It speaks to our feminine nature, which rules our intuition, our sense of strength, our desire to love and nurture.

The idea of getting lost in love during Moon Square Neptune is a fairly easy concept to understand because this transit allows us to fantasize about beauty and promise. It helps us dream.

This transit also has the uncanny ability to reflect back to us what we believe we are but in a positive way. This means that in our love fantasy — we are beautiful and free.

There is no self-hate or crazed delusional projection — we believe in this love, and due to the magical influence of Moon Square Neptune, we see nothing but goodness ahead.

And so, some of us will be lost in love, starting on November 7, when all will seem possible and nothing can get us down. Feelings of confidence and self-love will be present. Soak in these moments, as we don't always get to feel this way. Yes, life can be beautiful when we lose ourselves in love.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Lost In Love During Moon Square Neptune Starting November 7, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You know yourself to be highly vulnerable, and that is why you act defensively — especially when it comes to love. You anticipate rejection and in doing so, you remove yourself from the pain you predict.

During Moon Square Neptune you will become so smitten with another individual that you won't even know what those original defense mechanisms were about — you are willing to fall, deeply, madly into the wide-open pit of love, where you will free-fall as if bouncing on clouds.

Your sense of poetry will reach the corny phase and you will be spewing romantic phrases while dreaming big thoughts of the future, where you and your paramour will be dancing on air. You'll get so lost in love during Moon Square Neptune that you'll never want to be found.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When love is a fantasy - as it is for you, right now, at this point in your life, it's an amazing existence that only becomes clearer and more lucid during Moon Square Neptune.

You've come to a place in your life where you want to call the shots, and if the big bad world out there isn't as friendly as you'd like it to be, then you go inwards, for a fantasy and spiritual journey.

You find love in your mind - you shape it as a person and you allow yourself the most delicious reveries. In your world, you are the most beautiful creature you've ever seen — only to be matched by the dream lover you've conjured up in your head.

You will be lost in love and there's no person 'out there' who can drag you back. How lucky you are to trust in your own mind. How lucky you are to be partial to the energy of Moon Square Neptune.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

If there's one thing about you, Pisces, it's your ability to work with the self-confidence that comes naturally to you. During Moon Square Neptune, you will not only feel good about yourself and your physical appearance, you'll want to flaunt it, which works sublimely well during this transit, as you will capture the attention of someone whom you really, really like.

Their attention will light your world on fire, and send you reeling. Feelings of love and infatuation are bound to this transit, and for you, Pisces, you'll experience an entirely new sense of self-esteem. You are in love and you just don't care what anyone thinks, does or says.

You are lost in love, swimming in it, splashing around like a fish - it is all so good, and well-deserved. Enjoy your splash, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda