Love Horoscope For Monday, November 8, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 8, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dark Moon Lilith and the Vertex will conjunct in your sector of relationships and this brings conversations about taboos or hidden agendas to the surface.

You may not realize that your significant other has some form of unhappiness going on and this could be feeding into anger or resentment.

After begin hidden in the dark for some time, you may be surprised when something is said under their breath or an argument brings the truth up to the surface.

Try not to take this too personally, Aries, as the truth often is a reflection of the person whose perception is attached to it, and not of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The planet of chaos, Uranus, makes a break from the Vertex in your zodiac sign, and this could result in some sort of reality check that your relationship needs to have.

You may not like all the changes that come with restructuring your life and putting things into order, but at the same time, this is an overdue situation that requires patience and love from you.

The end result will enhance your relationship with yourself and others, and both are good things to have happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You cannot force someone to be honest with you, and despite your best efforts to try and confront a problem head-on, it could blow up in your face and cause you to create a greater rift than closeness.

When Uranus in Taurus opposes Mercury in Scorpio, there's a tension that pulls you away from the person you're trying to get closer to.

Instead of focusing so much on the individual with who you want to get back in good graces, try to apply some of that attention and intensity to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are caught between a rock and a hard place right now while the Moon, your planet of rulership, and Venus are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The Moon speaks with communicative Mercury and motivational Mars, but there are certain things that hold you back from being able to relax and unwind with people you love to be around.

You're all business today, and even though this may not be how you want the day to end, it's what works for you. Pleasure will come later. Patience, sweet crab!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pay attention to your dreams at this time, Leo. You may have flashes of insight and visions of love that you want to act on.

The Sun in your sector of home and family highlights the people and things in your life that are most familiar to you, and when the Sun speaks to Uranus in Taurus today, you may notice a little bit of tension at work prevents you from enjoying what you typically get to do with your family.

The tension can feel like life is headed in the wrong direction due to Neptune's involvement, but don't let this discourage you. You have the power to make decisions to turn things back around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's easy to lose your cool and to start an argument over nothing more than what didn't get done today, but try to remain calm and cool, Virgo, Rome was not built in a day.

With Mercury in Scorpio, you're a bit more on edge lately because of your desire for perfectionism in all areas of your life.

The thing is that not everyone sees the world in the same way that you do, and despite your desire to have all things in their place, others may not mind a little untidiness that can be attended to later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The money just isn't there right now for what you want and feel that you need.

It's not that you don't have it, the problem is you can't access it either due to delays or payment problems, and this all translates into tension in your love life and relationships with others. You dislike this feeling of not having control over your financial life.

So even though you're biting at the bit hoping that this time will pass soon, it's still complicated and a tense time for you. Solutions will come once the Sun square Venus transit passes later this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When Mars squares Saturn today, you may feel stripped of all power and control over things that you had a strong handle on last week. Saturn has a tendency to drain the life force right out of you, and the day is no exception.

It may not be the right time to plan a late night out, even if you're truly interested in going out on a last-minute date with someone you really like. For now, be practical and pragmatic.

Pace your interaction and don't allow yourself to become burned out too quickly as it can carry into the weekend and make it less fun than you'd like for it to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a royal pain when an ex will not stop speaking ill of you, and you know that it's happening because friends seem to want to let you know that their mouth is running over time to share their problems about your previous relationship.

This could be the sore spot for you today as you are trying to move on with your life and shut the door of the past for good.

You may have to let well-intended friends know that disturbing your peace about things you cannot control is no longer welcomed and that they are free to tell that certain someone you've moved on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're at a full stop in a romantic relationship, and the sudden lack of communication can be puzzling.

There could be a crisis or they are just unwilling to let you know how they really feel right now. No matter what the situation is, as frustrating as it can be for you right now, don't try to force the issue.

This is the one time where honoring your pride will not steer you wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Good listening skills will get you far in life, and you may be surprised how well things turn out when you show your compassionate nature and kindness toward a friend or lover who simply wants to vent and express their frustration.

It's nice to know a friend is there when needed, and your shoulders are strong enough to bear their difficulties during a tough time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love changes a lot of things and the way you feel about someone special can bring you to a place where you desire to explore where things will go.

You may already be fantasizing about the future and what your lives will be like should you have your wish granted.

This is a wonderful time for you to believe in love and the miracles that come with connections that are written in the stars.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.