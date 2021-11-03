3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 4, 2021

As we welcome in the energy of the Scorpio Sun and Scorpio Super New Moon many will feel pulled between the desire to please people and being truly honest.

And for three zodiac signs who have a rough day on November 4, 2021, the energy is hard to manage.

This is part of that transformation energy that Scorpio represents because as much as it’s a sign that loves to expose all that was hidden, there is still a deeply emotional aspect about doing so.

Rarely do Scorpios enjoy or even seek to hurt the feelings of others.

However, when we’re talking about speaking our truth and being able to change our lives in accordance with that, then we have to drop that belief that somehow honesty is related to pain.

When we adapt to this mentality, it means that we are already carrying the assumed pain of those that we’re being truthful with, assuming that what we are going to say will hurt them and that we ourselves are responsible for that.

But that is not the case.

Our only job is to be honest, to be transparent, and to speak our truth as we become aware of it. It is not to then place the lens of pain or hurt or that we aren’t making others happy by doing so.

Perhaps one of the biggest transformations that we can make is to let go of the need for people-pleasing.

To drop the belief that our job is to make others happy and instead recognize that our first priority has to be our own otherwise every other relationship in our life will suffer.

Because living a life based on authenticity isn’t about being nice, but about being honest.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 4, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It seems that there will be some old wounds resurfacing with this moon that likely arose last May or even early June. Reflect back to that time and the mentality and dynamics in your relationships to be able to see what may resurface.

When feelings or even themes from the past come back up, it does not cause heartache or chaos but instead for us to be able to go through a similar experience and see that we have grown. To be faced with a similar trigger, whether it be loneliness, feeling like nothing we do is right in the eyes of others or even being misunderstood for being who we truly are, but we are able to react differently than that is how we know we have truly healed.

You have come much further than you have given yourself credit for. You have accomplished much more of your life lessons and even cleared karma than you have taken the time to fully be aware of. Now is the time when you may be face to face with that part of yourself that just wants to be accepted and loved by those around you, however, the difference is, you’ve learned that it only matters if they do when you are being your true self. No one wants to be loved for simply playing a part.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As deeply and unconditionally as you love, you also tend to forget that you deserve to have your needs met too. With this moon and the intense water energy alongside Uranus, it means that something is about to change in a big way. You are going to be asked to instead of being there giving your all, actually stand in a place where you can receive it as well.

This may mean that you are asked to face some wounds around abandonment or even worthiness as it can be scary for anyone but especially you to speak up about what you need. The thing is though that this is how you love yourself.

This is how you develop that relationship that never drains you but instead is always a wealth of love and support for you and your partner. Speaking on your needs or bringing up hard conversations isn’t about not being nice; it’s about making sure that you’re loving yourself as deeply as you love your partner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Oftentimes when we drop the idea that we need to be perfect we become unsure what it is we are striving for. While the gift of this moon and the astrology of today may come wrapped as a challenging lesson to move through it is for your greater good. If we drop the idea that there is nothing to aspire to that could be deemed perfect and instead look to see what actually fulfills our worth and what we deserve then we’re asked to look at things differently.

Instead of trying to build the perfect life, the perfect career, and the perfect relationship, what if we just built what felt good to us? What resonates with who we are and what our needs actually are? This is the same that you will feel yourself drop into today as you realize that when you grow and change, that means what you aspire to build for the future will have to as well.

Having this realization is actually a huge gift as you’re able to have a deeper chance to build authenticity, but it doesn’t mean that it will be comfortable to actually look within rather than at how everything looks from the outside. Take today to reflect on what you truly need and what needs to change in your life to match your new frequency, because as we begin to sink deeper into the astrology of the month, you’ll have the chance to make your new dreams a reality.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.