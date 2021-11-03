3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 4, 2021

Change is easy when we allow it to be what it is meant to be, especially for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

As we rise today welcoming in our Scorpio Sun and Scorpio Super New Moon it is clear that we are ready for the changes that life is bringing because it’s easy to see that we’re no longer the people that we used to be.

When we think of change often it feels unsettling because it's life asking something new of us, however when we realize that we’ve already outgrown those people that we used to be then we can be in the space to fully receive the new.

Moving through the day with double Scorpio energy means that we are looking for ways to transform around every corner, specifically when it comes to incorporating the growth that we’ve recently achieved into our lives.

This is a time for looking within, for seeing what we normally may close our eyes to, and for being able to entertain the impossible.

Today’s astrology is one of the unpredictable changes.

Not only are we under the heavy influence of Scorpio but we are also experiencing the Super New Moon which creates an aspect to Uranus, the planet known for unpredictable change.

Because the Saturn Uranus square is one of the major aspects that is affecting our entire year, we have seen this aspect highlighted at the past three new moons, and this one won’t be any different.

This is a time for a brand new change, for revelations, and for things working out differently than we could ever have imagined.

We can’t necessarily predict where this year of change will lead us, or what plans will end up manifesting, but we can take in just how much we no longer are the people that we were, which is the first step.

Because once we realize that we’ve grown, then we can make the space for new life to grow as well.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On Thursday, November 4, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today marks a powerful new beginning for you. One where you get to embrace all the work that you have done and take the new steps into your future, finally clear of many of the burdens that have held you back.

It doesn’t mean that everything is how you want it to be at this moment, but it does mean that you have finally released yourself from the emotional burdens that have kept you thinking that being unhealthy was the norm.

Let yourself celebrate this new phase of seeing yourself, life, and everyone that is in it.

This is the space where you welcome change, instead of trying to block or control it. This is where you get to see the kind of magic that occurs when you fully open yourself up to the universe and trust that the plan that you are guided to will be far better than one that you could have planned for.

A big part of this is that today you will feel a deeper sense of commitment to yourself in terms of recognizing what it is you’re worth and being excited for the changes that are on the way, instead of fearing them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are gearing up for your season already and today marks the shift from Venus in your sign into the sign of Capricorn. Because it will be a cusp day many of those beliefs and thoughts that you’ve had about your love life, career or even anything governing real estate will find a firmer foundation.

It will be able to incorporate collectively the Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn energy which together brings forward movement, transformation, future-based plans, and the stability to make it all happen.

Enjoy the energy today because it should feel as if something is coming together for you in a way that it previously felt couldn’t happen. Almost as if the chaos that you’ve recently experienced suddenly makes sense.

This is what happens when we realize that we often need things to fall apart in order for them to actually fall together.

As much as you enjoy your freedom, you do need to feel like there is that constant base for you to return to. Whether it’s home, a relationship or some other facet of life that operates as your sense of stability.

What it seems today will bring is a real sense of what truly matters so that you can let go of what doesn’t and more fully receive everything the universe has in store for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Uranus in your sign as he squares the planet Saturn multiple times this year, it’s been an important time period for you and it will continue in that same theme.

Uranus is the planet of unexpected changes, in your sign though it’s about taking apart the structures of our lives which only create the illusion of stability and not the actual sense of security that we are seeking. But under this moon, it means that there is something big that has been brewing which will reach a point of fruition.

A lot of the lessons this year have been about how the space of life will continue to surprise you, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing. So often when we think about life not working out as we planned, we automatically think of it in terms of things not being as good or abundant as we had hoped when in reality, they’re usually better.

But to get to this space of allowing life to unravel and continue to develop means that we also have to get to a place of learning what truly builds security within ourselves and what is only an illusion.

While you may have some sudden realizations today over what you may need to release or let go of for this new chapter, there will be greater confidence and hope that the future may just be better than you could have ever imagined.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.