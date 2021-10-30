3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The First Move For Love During The Moon Trine Pluto Starting November 1, 2021

A long time ago, there was a movie called, 'Moonstruck' and in it, there was a scene where one woman asks another, "Why do men cheat?"

The other woman responds with the famous line, "Because they are afraid of death."

The entire feel of this sentiment is distinctly Plutonian, and while this transit — Moon Trine Pluto — is not particularly about cheating or death itself, it IS about what we do when we fear the inevitable.

Why, after all, do people move in together, if not because of a fear of being alone?

While it's not the only reason, fear of death — and fear of being alone motivates so many of our moves, and reaching out for the love of another is probably number one on the list.

Moon Trine Pluto is such a dark transit that can scare the heck out of us, compelling us to do things that will bring us security. November 1 is also known as All Saint's Day, the day after Halloween.

While all these names seem tame — perhaps there really is something to the idea that...maybe Halloween scares us on some deep level that propels us into making a move towards love on the following day — All Saint's Day.

Fear of death creates the need for love and security. Wow. Shout out to the Fire zodiac signs as they are the forerunners here, today.

Zodiac Signs Who Make The First Move For Love During The Moon Trine Pluto Starting November 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life is fast, incredible, and amazing for you — it's never been anything less than spectacular, and you want to relish every second of it.

Never a dull moment in the world of an Aries, and rarely are there moments of solitude, either. You want more, more, more and you surround yourself with people who are up to the task of fulfilling this need.

When it comes to love, Moon Trine Pluto is going to have you in a panicked state - you can't do without it, and this prompts you to make sure there's someone there to be with, live with, share this exciting and outrageously joyous life with you.

You may feel desperate, but you work well under this kind of pressure. You will be making the first move for love on November 1, because this life is just too precious to spend without someone by your side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be shy around people you like, and even though that doesn't sound like anything too typically Leo when you become smitten — you also become slightly intimidated.

You smile and blush and gush a lot; you make silly jokes and beat around the bush, but during Moon Trine Pluto — all bets are off. You come right out with your intentions.

Naturally, you do this with great charm, which practically ensures that your person of interest will adore you for your efforts...but the thing is, you need this.

You make the first move and let it all out, showing ultimate vulnerability because you feel like it's now or never. Pluto energy terrifies you and makes you think you're going to spend your life alone on this tiny little blue and green planet. You reach out for love - and you find success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Of all the zodiac signs, you are the most independent of them all. You adore life and you don't mind spending the majority of your time by yourself, enjoying all there is out there — and in your mind.

However, you can be jolted; Moon Trine Pluto is the culprit in this case, as it is responsible for a strange new feeling that suddenly seems to dominate your world: the need for affection — for a warm body, for love, for companionship.

Whether it's a friend or a potential lover, you will be making moves on someone with the sole purpose of wanting companionship.

You may even rely upon your superior powers of seduction, which have never failed you in the past. Moon Trine Pluto is going to mess with your head and make you feel lonely, perhaps even desperate - and you, great warrior, will fight.

