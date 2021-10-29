3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During Mars In Scorpio Starting October 30, 2021

There are several ways to interpret the concept of having the 'best love life'. This could mean one that is based on respect or a romance that is perpetually...romantic. The best love life might mean endlessly wonderful intimacy or a situation where both parties are open to bringing in other lovers.

"Best" is subjective. Hey, for some "best" might be all about being alone, in love with one's self, happy and unbothered. In this case, it's none of the above — not with Mars In Scorpio in our sky, doing its transit.

Mars In Scorpio is going to bring out our fiercest side, and for lovers, this will probably mean...lots of intimacy.

Some believe that a good, healthy intimate life is essential for a relationship to last — and they may very well be correct. Scorpio is the sign that represents our carnal nature, and Mars is our angry, warlike, fighter - always ready for battle. When we have Mars In Scorpio, we're looking at the potential for some wild times ahead.

Are you and your partner ready to introduce new ideas into your bedroom schemes? Are you feeling amorous and want to share that feeling with others? Is your love life one that needs to be consummated in wild and untamed ways?

Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During Mars In Scorpio Starting October 30, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You like it rough, and you'll be the first to admit it. And yes, we're talking about the erotic, physical connection. Mars In Scorpio is probably the most inspiring intimate transit there is, and no one is quicker to jump on that than you, Taurus.

Here's the thing, though your partner isn't as much of a lunatic as you are, so you're going to have to work with them. Then again, you always have a special magic in this department and you probably won't have much of a challenge when it comes to seducing your mate into going that step further.

What you won't accept is boring connections, and they know it, so they are fully aware that this transit is going to spice things up a whole lot. Taurus the Bull — it's kind of hard to think of you as someone who settles for the ol' 'wham bam thank you ma'am' routine. As Billy Idol said, "In the midnight hour, she cried more, more, more..." That's you, Big T.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're the kind of person who is all or nothing at all, and with Mars In Scorpio as our main influence on October 30, let's just put it this way: You are ALL in. Your love life is about to heat up so high that it will make your head spin. That's what you get when Mars bakes a cake with Scorpio, which is exactly what's happening up their in the stars.

Down here on earth, the Geminis of the world are singing your praises, because suddenly — all your inhibitions are gone and you are ready to give it all.

There's none of that typical Gemini indecision and lack of spontaneity during this time. You are impulsive and brave, and when it comes to love and intimacy, you are down for the count. Call it your best love life, or call it some awesome physical experience whatever it is, it's got your name all over it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The cosmic light of Mars In Scorpio is about to shine brightly on your love life, Libra. Maybe what was needed all along was for you to drop the polite act and just get down to business. You're known as a great seducer no one can resist you, but that's always been more of a presentation than an actual show.

Mars In Scorpio is not about thinking it's about acting, and acting is what you'll be doing during this time. It's time to throw off the training wheels and show your partner what you're made of because understand this: they feel it too, and they want to show you so much more than you'd ever imagined.

Perhaps you've underestimated your partner — and yourself. Mars In Scorpio does not compromise; it will bring out your full potential — as a lover, and as a person who can give love. Let Mars In Scorpio lead the way - you won't regret it.

