We all know rough when we see it, or rather feel it - when it makes a statement in our lives.

A rough week isn't great news, but there's always something beneath the surface that we can learn from starting November 1, 2021.

As we know what rough feels like, what actually causes the fates to deliver such a week? This is where we look to the stars for answers.

This week brings conflicting transits. The more difficult of these transits are here to wreak havoc for certain signs of the zodiac. Let's talk about Moon Trine Uranus - a known troublemaker.

Next in line, we have Mercury Square Pluto, a transit capable of making everything that comes out of our mouths seem irritating.

Let's not forget that we're now in Scorpio Sun, AND the Moon is in Scorpio as well, on the 3rd, which ignites our impulsive behavior and pushes us to the edge of our patience. For some, this is the week we play with fire - and get burned.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting November 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is one of those weeks where you're going to be pushed to the end of your patience.

You're going to try and explain things that, for some reason, no one will understand. You will try again - you'll bring the entire arsenal of polite behavior to the table, and still, no one will get you.

And then - pop. You'll snap. It's just too Scorpio out there if you know what I mean, and you are just not in the mood to give another ounce of your precious time explaining everything.

No one has any patience for you either, which makes it a double whammy of "GET THIS WEEK OVER WITH ALREADY!"

Are your ideas even any good? Why yes, they are, in fact, everything you come up with is top shelf excellent - and yet, the world doesn't get it, which not only pushes your buttons, it makes you just want to give up entirely.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If only that co-worker would just shut up already! This is basically the tone of your week, Taurus. You go to work, you work hard, you do the right thing...but there's this one person who just can't seem to get it together, and you end up having to be the one who saves the day.

While that sounds downright noble, it's becoming downright boring for you, and you feel like you're doing the work of two people, simply because your co-worker keeps on getting triggered and weepy, leaving all the hard work for someone else to take care of.

What a drag. And that is your week: resenting a fellow worker for their laziness and excuse-making. Sounds trite? You betcha. But you are the one picking up their slack, so complain away. Sometimes we need to let out our inner triteness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

'No More Mr. Nice Guy' is your theme song this week. You've had it with morons - well, they're 'morons' in your mind, whether they are brilliant scholars or not. You just can't take people. They're all on your nerves. And that kindly Libra disposition?

Let's just say the scales have tipped for you because this week, you're going to be consumed by Scorpio's mean-natured vibe, and you're one hundred percent on board with sharing the wealth. You're feeling mean, just like Alice Cooper says.

What's good is that you're not starting the trouble, but unfortunately, the trouble seems to be on man hunt for you. This is a good week for you to keep to yourself and share only with those whom you trust implicitly. As for anyone who gets up in your grill, in the immortal words of Mr. T, "I pity the fool."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda