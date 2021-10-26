3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 26, 2021

The energy may feel heavier for those today who are trying not to feel as we wake to double water energy under the Scorpio Sun and Cancer Moon.

In addition to both our sun and moon being in water signs we will also be moving through a Venus Neptune square with Neptune currently in Pisces, the third water sign.

While all of this can be beneficial, if we’ve been doing more avoiding whether conscious or unconscious then today’s energy may feel like we’re finally being forced to face everything we feel.

Scorpio Season tends to be one of truth and transformation while we process our deepest feelings and fears and allow ourselves to grow because of it.

But coupled together with the Cancer Moon today means that we are going to be asked to not just feel everything internally, but also to act externally from a place of emotional truth.

This idea of taking action because of how we feel is only heightened by the Neptune Venus square.

With Neptune currently in Pisces and Venus in Sagittarius, it means that together these two are going to be facing off between the dreams that we have and the future that we plan. While squares tend to be thought of as challenging aspects, they also are the point of action.

They aren’t negative, but instead create just enough tension that we are faced with taking action and that is exactly what the day is asking of us.

Unto itself this is a positive thing, but if we’ve been avoiding the truth or not wanting to really see the truth of what it is we feel then today’s energy may feel a little overwhelming to us.

If it feels like you’re drowning in your feelings today, or even those of others, try to look at what you’re trying to avoid. Whether it’s an emotion itself, or a truth that will come from it, take time to see where the resistance may be coming from.

And then no matter how unsure you may be, make the choice to let your feelings wash over you trusting it’s always for a higher purpose.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 26, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While you can excel in the practical aspects of life and relationships, feeling all of your emotions sometimes is too much for you. When this happens you often retreat from whatever the trigger is in hopes that it will pass. But today, try not to move away from what is triggering your feelings.

Try instead to lean in further. When you meet emotions with the energy that they are uncomfortable or inconvenient, then that is what we experience from them. But the other aspect here to be mindful of is that often it’s an aspect of control.

When we give into our emotional self, we don’t truly have control over what arises. We can’t make ourselves feel something that we don’t, or vice versa. And sometimes the best feelings in the world may not make sense to the logical mind.

Try today to suspend any idea that you have to control your feelings and instead allow them to act like a compass to you. In order to keep progressing on your journey, you also need to make sure that you are in fact doing things differently this time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

After a period of intense change on which it may have even felt like you were on an emotional high, today you may be faced with more of those mourning feelings from all the recent events that you’ve been going through.

To experience our darkness, those feelings of mourning something even if it wasn’t good for us, is a natural part of processing and healing. It may feel overwhelming or even like you're backtracking with your beliefs about what happened, but in reality, this is you finally feeling everything that you’ve recently been going through.

Try to practice some self-love today and if it feels especially challenging, practice journaling or affirmations about why you have made the recent choices that you have.

Remind yourself of your growth. Just because we are growing doesn’t mean that it’s only going to be filled with joy, we can mourn even what we know we must move on from.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With so much good happening it seems that you may not feel justified to feel all that you are. Sometimes only in the moments of joy and happiness do we feel secure enough to really go into many of the feelings that were the catalyst for us in the first place.

Today will offer the chance to go back over some older emotional ground and help you heal even a bit more deeply.

Don’t worry if your thoughts slide back to last week, last month or even a few years ago. It’s normal that the more secure we feel in this moment we will go back to more deeply process all the times that we didn’t.

Today is a chance for growth and to gain a better perspective over everything that has led to this brand-new chapter that you’re so excited about.

Don't diminish any feelings that may come up around this time, or even dismiss them as unnecessary. They always come for a reason, sometimes just to even remind us of how far we’ve come.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.