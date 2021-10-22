3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Waste Their Time During The Moon Square Jupiter Starting October 22, 2021

A few zodiac signs whose relationships waste their time will feel the Moon square Jupiter transit the most. It doesn't take long, but this astrological aspect brings a ripple affect starting October 22, 2021.

If there's one thing that Jupiter brings with it when this planet transits, it's open-mindedness and the ability to think in far-reaching ways.

When Moon Square Jupiter, we're looking at how this kind of broad scope thinking can become an obsession, and how it can reveal so much about what we want - and what we can no longer handle.

Unfortunately, this crosses over into the love department of our lives, and for a few of the signs, we might see some unrest.

For so many people, the state of partnership, over time, can become quite mundane. While mundane isn't necessarily a bad thing, depending on the kind of person you are - it can be the rot that starts to unravel everything you've spend so much time creating.

Hey, we're imperfect beings, we humans - we do a lot to make things work, only to destroy our creations in the end.

Moon Square Jupiter allows us to see far; that can create anxiety in us, because suddenly we are starting to see options that, at one point, did not exist.

We may have grown tired of trying within our relationships, and we may finally be at the place where we feel like we are wasting our time.

Jupiter promises freedom - and that's the issue right there. Once we get a taste of freedom, sometimes we never want to go back home.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Waste Their Time During The Moon Square Jupiter Starting October 22, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What Moon Square Jupiter is going to inspire in you is something that you've been dealing with - relationship-wise - for years: boredom.

Your partner isn't living up to your expectations and your expectations have been lowered to the point where they're hitting the floor - you have made it so that they can get away with being an absentee lover, and now, today, you're beginning to feel fed up. Here's the thing, though, Virgo - you've been here before.

You've felt like this whole relationship thing is a real waste of your time before, yet you stick with it, like glue.

What you need to come to terms with is that you are an enabler; you enable your partner to do as they wish, and now they have the personality of a boiled potato. Are you wasting your time? Yes. Will you do something about it? No.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You know that you believe your participation in this relationship of yours is an absolute waste of time, but you are biding your time before making the big move - away.

You feel held back, tied down - perhaps you should never have signed on for such a commitment in the first place, and yet, you did.

You followed your whim of the moment, and now you feel trapped. Moon Square Jupiter gives you this false impression that life is so much better 'over there' and that 'over here' where you are, it's nothing but wasted time.

Have you told your partner about your feelings, or are you silently letting it stew in you until you just pop with frustration and anger?

You are not being up front with your mate, and they might not even have a clue as to how disappointed in the relationship you are.

This is the time for communication; don't let this turn into a horror show of hurt feelings and neglect.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Because it's also Scorpio Sun season, you are in a mental state where you have almost zero tolerance for anything and anyone who doesn't make it easy for you.

Your relationship is starting to sour, and once you catch scent of that, you're all but done with that person.

Too bad if they can't take a joke, eh? Moon Square Jupiter opens up your mind, but your mind is in a negative place; you feel choked, stifled by your lover - it can't go on. You may even recognize these feelings as impulsive...they may not be as bad as you've made them out to be.

Yet, there you are, making unilateral decisions on what's what, and somehow, due to the expansive mental capacity created by the planet Jupiter, you have decided that the person in your life is now just a waste of your time.

The experience, for you, has come to an end. You have almost too much power during this time, and you could do some serious damage to people who love you, so please, be careful.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda