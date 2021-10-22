3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 22, 2021

The energy feels almost electric as we still move through the aftershocks of the Aries Full Moon under the Libra Sun and current Taurus Moon creating an opportunity to step out from oppression.

Even though the full moon energy is one of the high points of the week alongside Jupiter and Mercury direct, today we also are experiencing a Mars Pluto square which brings about that aspect of wanting to control others or feeling constricted or oppressed ourselves.

With the current energies coming in we are feeling more driven to pursue what we feel drawn to. What represents our authenticity and what we are passionate about; what feels like calling to our souls.

This will make it more difficult to remain where we are or to put off change, even if we need to be patient with certain aspects of it.

But just because we have tuned into the truth of our soul doesn’t mean that everyone will be happy that we have.

It doesn’t mean that the change that we’re experiencing will be welcomed by others either because sometimes when we’re told I love you, it means that I need you to show up only in this way so that I can feel better about myself and my life.

This is not love, whether it’s romantic or familial, even friendship.

But with Mars wrapping up his time in Libra, along with Jupiter turning direct and the square between Mars and Pluto in Capricorn today a pivotal moment could be arising in how you speak up and advocate for others that don’t agree with your life choices.

For a few zodiac signs, they are going to be guided to speak their truth with conviction, to stand up against those who want to control them through love, or even control whom they love.

We think that love just comes down to who we go to bed with each night, but in reality, there is no greater defining choice for our lives than who we walk our path with.

Because who we love is just as important as how we love.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 22, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s the last day of your zodiac season and it may feel like a rough transition. More than likely that aspect of your life that you thought you’d finally declared your power over may come back to test you around this time.

Perhaps they are going to come back with empty promises or even try to broach your boundaries pushing you past where you said you were comfortable with. Even this though is confirmation for your previous choices because some people are only happy when they are controlling us.

When they feel like they have a say in our lives and what we do. Sometimes what people miss the most isn’t us, but the control that they feel over their own lives when we’re present within them.

Treat today as what it is, a test from the universe that all the work you’ve done you’re going to need to prove you’ve still got the strength to maintain.

That you won’t again be fooled by slick words and backdoor actions. This about you showing the universe that you’re truly ready for the level up that is heading your way.

You have done the work, you have grown, now you just need to remember it and not let any still healing wounding get the best of you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There’s no doubt that a lot of energy lately has been challenging for you to move through because things are just not going as planned in any way. But today’s square with Mars in Libra and Pluto in your sign is really offering a wakeup call to you.

In this case, it’s about what or who you are trying to control. In your life there is a storyline, a person, even the aspect of fearing change so much you’re trying to not allow it to happen, that you’re ultimately trying to control.

Reflecting on this will help you see what challenges from today’s astrology will really mean for your life because one thing is clear that whatever you are trying to control, avoid or manipulate isn’t going to be having any of it today.

But this is about growth too, about you becoming better and so today it’s also time to look and see that we only control something when we’re also afraid of it.

Otherwise we trust it. We trust that those who are meant to come into our lives will, those meant to leave are okay and the surprises along the way are all part of the journey.

Yet for some of us who didn’t have a nurturing consistent childhood, we learn that surprises are bad things.

We learn that the most important thing is someone just being there, without actually pausing to consider the value of that person and how they’re showing up for us.

Try to recognize where you’re holding on tighter than necessary and try to relax into whatever you’re most afraid of as that’s the only way to truly heal what really hurts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Hopefully as we head into Scorpio Season you will get a reprieve from the emotional weight that you’ve been carrying. It’s been a lot for you to move through the past month or so feeling as if there was little to no control in your external life.

When you don’t feel like you have anywhere to turn, you often end up turning to yourself.

This is healthy as we should be able to sit with our own feelings. But when we don’t allow ourselves to open to others, to let them support us, or even to just be honest about what we’re going through then we also get to the space where we start unconsciously affecting our worthiness to be held; to be understood or even supported.

Today’s energy for you is based on the control you try to have over yourself and your emotions. Your feelings. The reality is that you can’t control how you feel, you can only process them, move through them and allow them to reveal what they are meant to.

Emotions may be messy at times, but it doesn’t mean that they’re not necessary or valid. Let yourself be a mess. Let yourself take the lid off of what you’re feeling. Be loud, emotional, crying or angry. You don’t have to keep everything locked inside, because the truth is it’s only you that has those expectations for yourself.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.