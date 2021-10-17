3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 18, 2021

With the influence of the Libra Sun and Aries Moon, it’s clear that we are on the cusp of change, and this brings a great day for three zodiac signs: Libra, Aries, and Aquarius.

Today marks an astrological milestone as we experience both Jupiter and Mercury turning direct on the same days, just before the Aries Full Moon on the 20th.

The energy is high, and we are ripe for change on October 18, 2021.

During retrograde periods, especially like we experienced at the end of September when we had seven planetary bodies all turned retrograde, it can feel like any forward motion has stalled out.

Even if we wanted to take action, or more deeply process recent events it has felt like we’ve been unable to make any sort of headway-but all of that is about to change.

Jupiter rules far-reaching horizons, the future, abundance, and even good luck.

In Aquarius, we have been asked to break free from societal norms or our own limited belief systems which have kept us trapped within cycles or situations that didn’t serve our higher self or even purpose.

It was realizing that the future that we desire is the one that we should create, not the one we feel obligated to fulfill.

But it’s hard coming to terms with making yourself happy at the expense of others.

During our retrograde period, we all had a chance to learn that not only are we not responsible for the happiness of others but that we actually aren’t even any good to anyone if we’re not truly happy ourselves.

It doesn’t matter what we’ve been conditioned against, the time has come to embrace our own journey.

Assisting in this energy today Mercury turns direct meaning that any conversations that are part of us creating an abundant future are now able to happen.

While still in his post shadow phase, there will be greater ease in having conversations and even being able to sort out any confusing or stuck thought patterns.

This is a time for new beginnings thanks to the energy of the Aries Full Moon that is already building on October 18, 2021.

While we may debate about our readiness for the future, it all comes down to timing and usually we decide we don’t want to waste any more of it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 18, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There’s nothing like having your zodiac season end with a bang and that’s exactly what will be happening these last few days for you.

With Mars and the Sun still in your sign, there is a strong energetic influence to hopefully help you embrace your true self and to lead your life with a greater balance because of it.

While each year is a solar return, this year was a bit more special because it asked you to align your outer life with your inner life.

This often can be the hardest thing for anyone, but especially for you as you tend to hold a lot inside not wanting to upset those around you.

The thing is though when we are able to develop that inner sense of security then it doesn’t matter as much anymore if other people don’t approve of what we do.

It’s also realizing that our true tribe will always be there for us no matter what.

This is you entering your no matter what phase because in the coming days you’re going to be asked to not just reflect on a new path going forward, but to choose it wholeheartedly. Remember though, that first, you have to choose yourself.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With both Mars and the Moon in your sign today, passions and feelings will be running high. What won’t be, is your why not meter.

It seems that after countless months and late nights unable to sleep you’re giving up trying to keep a particular life path decision at bay and instead are ready to embrace exactly where you are and make new decisions accordingly.

This is a fantastic time for you to forge ahead on a new path because it will allow you to grow in ways that you never thought possible.

While there still may be some regret that you’re in this position at all, instead of focusing on that, look at what you’ve learned because of the choices that you’ve made.

You are better for what you’ve experienced, not worse, and don’t let anyone tell you that something didn’t work out because whether it’s transitioning or simply ending altogether, it only means that you’re ready to grow, not that you failed.

This is truly the start of a brand-new chapter, make sure that you enjoy it.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

After a rocky September, it’s about time that you get to enjoy life again. Opportunities for you, especially career and even romantically themed, will be coming in for you starting today.

Everything that’s happening right now is good, so try not to get overwhelmed that suddenly so much seems to be happening.

While we shouldn’t ever complain because it sends out that negative frequency, having so much good movement in your life is never a bad thing. Especially because it’s all things that you’ve put the work in to build and receive.

If you’ve applied or been on the verge of applying to new positions in your career it’s likely you’re going to start to hear back, likely even having your pick of which aligns the most with you.

In relationships this is about the growth and progression of the connection(s) that mean the most to you in ways that you may not have previously considered is something that interests you.

The only issue you may run into is that things will feel like they’re happening very fast but remember that everything that you’re reaping now is seeds you’ve planted and tended to for some time. It’s the manifestation of everything you hoped to achieve.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.