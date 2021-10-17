3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Wants A Second Chance During The Moon Sextile Pluto October 17 - 19, 2021

Starting on October 17 to October 19, 2021 several of us will feel a very certain vibe in the air; it will stir up emotions and set us on edge.

We will be feeling it psychically as well as mentally, and this transit - also known as Moon Sextile Pluto, is about to bring with it drama and tension.

That very same intense energy can work for the good, however, if we are able to redirect its super-powers, which, we can do, indeed. It might take a little work, but some of us are cut out for this stuff.

Challenges are here to stretch our range and make us grow.

And this particular kind of energy is just the kind that can make us see where we went wrong, and how to right that wrong so that we may live in peace.

And so, starting October 17 - 19, certain signs of the Zodiac will not only see the errors of their past ways, but they will also be able to see how to right those wrongs, if only they could get a second chance.

A second chance is a slippery thing; they aren't always available. And sometimes, when we want a second chance with someone we were once with, that's an even slipperier slope.

Which signs are going to want a second chance with their ex, during the Moon Sextile Pluto, on October 17, 2021?

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Wants A Second Chance During The Moon Sextile Pluto October 17 - 19, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's going to bring you to the point where you are actually considering getting back with your ex - even though that is clearly impossible is your feeling of empathy towards them.

You happen to know they are going through a rough patch, and you - being that you know them well - are going to feel for them, in ways you hadn't realized you could.

You know them, so you know what they are feeling and you also know how much help you could bring them, if only you two weren't miles apart and in totally different worlds, in terms of a relationship.

So, it's not that you're going to want a second chance at the relationship, but you are going to want to help them, and you may end up reaching out - just for conversation and the chance that maybe, just maybe, you can add something to their life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Similar to Virgo's empathic response to an ex, you, too, will believe you can make a difference in an ex's life by offering some advice to them.

In your case, however, you wouldn't mind that advice turning into a reunion, and you think you can make such a thing happen if you are able to work your wily ways.

You still haven't accepted that you and this ex of yours are actually separated - you have it in your mind that it's only temporary.

You also have it in your mind that your ex can't live without you and that is it only you who can make their life better.

They have moved on without you, Libra, and so be it. The more you deny that this exists, the more pain you'll be in.

Yes, you probably can be of assistance to your ex, but the truth is, you will not be given a second chance. Pluto isn't a kind and giving planet - be warned.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are the one on the receiving end this time, and it is you who will receive word from someone you once knew - someone who wants back in your life and may not stop until you let them in. In your case, when you say no, it means no, and you once said no to this person.

Apparently, they aren't taking no for an answer, which is going to be rather upsetting, especially to your new partner, who feels stable and secure until this moment.

Moon Sextile Pluto is a true disruptor, and it is transiting right now, making a mess out of your life.

What's good is that this ex of yours doesn't stand a chance, and you don't need to let it bother you too much.

They have a problem; you know about this problem and honestly - it's not yours. You can prepare yourself mentally for this communication, but do not worry too much; they have no real power over you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda