3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject True Love During The Sun Square Pluto Starting October 17, 2021

If you are at the point where you are rejecting what you believe might be 'true love' then you are doing so because you have enough experience to know whether or not 'true love' is something you need in your life.

The Sun square Pluto transit is transformative for three zodiac signs who reject true love starting October 17, 2021.

Sun Square Pluto is all about rejecting that which doesn't work for us. It highlights the flaws and downplays the illusory dream of it all.

People believe love is what saves us, but isn't it also what drowns us in sorrow when we are deprived of it - or worse when it's taken away from us?

After all, Buddhism teaches us that attachment is the root of pain, and what is the most attached state of them all, but love?

And so, during this hardcore transit, there will be people who know themselves well enough to feel absolutely sure about rejecting love.

Love is an illusion to some, a lure that makes people forget themselves.

Some zodiac signs find great strength in this kind of abstinence, while others can't survive a day without love.

For those zodiac signs who will reject what is supposed to be true love, then more power to you.

Those signs are...

Zodiac Signs Who Reject True Love During The Sun Square Pluto Starting October 17, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're as big on the true love game as anyone else, but you just don't believe that you're supposed to buy into it with just anyone, which is how you see the rest of the world. You see everyone as settling for whatever they get while calling it 'true love.'

You see people as lemmings - walking into whatever situation that's before them, blindly, accepting.

You do not accept anything blindly, especially love. And so when a situation that tries to call itself 'true love' comes around, you are skeptical.

What is this true love? Pluto in Capricorn energy revs up what already exists in you: cynicism. If true love knocked on your door, you'd interview it, consider the facts and then stamp it with a big 'reject' stamp. You'll be the one to decide what true love really is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can't be bothered by people and their ideals. You are a realist, through and through, and the idea of some kind of perfect 'true' love is just one of those things human beings believe in so that they don't get lonely.

You can deal with loneliness, and you can surely enjoy having a successful love life - but this idealism thing doesn't work for you.

You like to play it realistically; love is great, but it's not perfect and you'd rather reject the idea of the ideal so that you don't walk around expecting more than what will ever come your way.

You are not negative - you are down to earth. When true love comes your way, as it might around October 17, you will tell it to go away because you don't want anything that comes with a label marked, "True Love." To you, that's false advertising.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You want true love as much as the next guy, but you are also quite tired of believing in people who end up screwing you out of this ideal...as they always do. You're happy to 'pass' on true love because this transit heightens your intuition and gives you the insider's look: this isn't true love - it's...meh love.

It's OK. It's just... there. You can deal with 'just there' because at least it's realistic. But the whole idea of some kind of supernal, royal, divine, supreme romantic love?

Nah, you need more than true love. You need someone to share life with you. You need a helper, a co-conspirator, a friend...when Sun in the zodiac sign of Libra Square Pluto, you will feel confident with your choices, and true love is not going to be anywhere in your life of 'must have an adventure.'

