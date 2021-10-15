Your daily horoscope for October 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Pisces.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces where we are gripped by illusion and hidden things such as enemies and people that we cannot trust.

This Saturday, the Sun remains in Libra, where it is debilitated. Our friendships can prove to be problematic in all sorts of ways.

The Moon in Pisces offers hope for people willing to look at life from a spiritual perspective. Dreamy and intuitive we become as it moves closer to Neptune the planet of illusion and dreams.

It's a great day for fantasy. Pick out a costume for Halloween, decorate the house, and binge-watch a few of your favorite horror films.

If your birthday is on October 16:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 16 include American singer and songwriter John Mayer and Irish poet/playwright Oscar Wilde.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of hidden enemies.

Money has a funny way of getting lost when you are focused only on what it is that you have.

Shopping could be a type of emotional therapy for you and you may want to be very careful about your spending.

Perhaps at a budget so that you don't go over it and hurt yourself when the bill comes in. Be mindful of the fact that you may be looking to fill a void that requires something else other than spending it on stuff.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of identity.

A part of you that has been lost for some time starts to surface once again and this is a chance for you to reclaim it. Get rid of old relics that you know are old memories of times past.

This means clothing that you no longer wear or fitting, old makeup, and even possessions that have the energy you feel is negative to your environment.

With the Full Moon coming up on your house of hidden enemies, while in the sign of Aries, this is no time to wait. It's purge time, Taurus. It's best to clean your space and prepare for new energy to come in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of career and social status.

Sometimes a job just isn't worth the effort, and the fact that you have been thinking about quitting resonates more this weekend than ever before.

Don't spend your time holding onto loyalty or hoping that things will get better. It's a good time for you to start job hunting, even if you're just putting your feelers out to see what may be available to you with your skillset.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of friends.

Not all people are meant to be in your social circle, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you need to remove them from your life altogether. Determining who deserves to be closest to you is the last thing that comes with the Moon transiting the sign of Pisces this weekend.

You see the purpose in all things, even what you consider to be bad energy. Remember the world is black and white not gray, and that means many times over you may have to accept what you dislike for the purpose of the greater good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of shared resources.

It can be very difficult when something you were hoping to come through for you end up not panning out. A guarantee could end up being more like a broken promise that does not have any chance of being fulfilled.

This is an important lesson about self-preservation and dependence. You may not like the fact that you are the one who has to pick up the ball once somebody else drops it, however, lesson learned - it's time for you to move on and continue forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of commitments.

You get lucky this time, Virgo. The Moon connects with Neptune the planet that rules Illusions and it ignites your feelings helping you to see areas of your life that have blinded you.

Until now you have been deep in thought working things out in your head, but the Moon allows you to connect with the spiritual side of things.

Trust your instincts, they may still feel slightly uncertain as awakening takes time to grow. For now, what you want to do is feel your way through any difficult situations as life slowly reveals to you the toxic areas that need to be removed from your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of daily duties.

It's a good day for you to take a break from all the work that you have been doing this week.

You need a little bit of disruption and that could include distraction. It's okay to allow yourself to get lost in things that have no necessarily important meaning for you.

Such as watching television or going for a stroll beneath the stars. Sometimes even you need a mental break.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of creativity.

This is a great time for you to prepare your tarot card and your crystals for recharging as the Full Moon is coming up this week. With the Moon in Pisces, your spiritual curiosity rises and you may look at the world through a philosophical lens.

Indulge yourself. Watch documentaries. Ask questions and don't just shove problems under the rug.

Bring out your internal microscope and put everything that you don't understand under it. Search for meaning because now it can be found.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of health.

Sometimes health problems can manifest when the Moon is in a child solar house but they are not easily remedied or clear as to what the sources are.

This is not a time to ignore any aches and pains or elements that you are feeling. Instead of sitting around and hoping that this will pass, be a little bit more assertive in your tactics and get a doctor to evaluate you if you are feeling under the weather a little bit longer than you should be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of romance.

Sometimes beautiful romances have an abrupt ending, and this could be where you find yourself during the Moon in Pisces.

You may be at a loss as to what happened or what changed, but the flame that you just experienced through the summer is not going to go anywhere and you are ready to accept those terms.

Now is the time for you to look forward to the future and embrace the fact that you had a beautiful moment that didn't last. The memories will be with you forever.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of home and family.

Not everyone is able to live in a home and get along with each other, so boundaries will be very important for you and those that you have to cohabit right.

It's important for you to create space where it is needed. And for family members who you know are toxic and get you down, don't let them find a way under your skin.

Today is meant for you to create an essential distance that promotes mental health and emotional well-being.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Pisces sextiles Uranus, bringing attention to your sector of communication.

You may have started a conversation with the intention of finishing it, but now with new information coming and you realize that it's not as important as you once thought. Sometimes it's better just to let a topic guy down without any closure.

You may want to continue just for the sake of saying that you did what you said you would do, but if you know that you're going to get nowhere with a dialogue, just leave the other person on read and don't worry about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

