Your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month of November 2021 is here with an astrology prediction. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

Hail to November, the only month that has the letter V in it, and I personally like to think of that V as the symbol of Victory - for all of us.

We've made it to November 2021, and that in itself is a major coup. It's been a rough couple of years, and here we are, still hanging on, still fighting the good fight.

This is going to be a good month for making and saving money, and if we are already savvy with all things financial, we should see prosperity and growth.

This is also the month where we get in touch with gratitude, as we have Thanksgiving Day on the fourth Thursday. An auspicious time it is as we see both Scorpio and Sagittarius rule the season. These Sun signs will be our main influences.

For Water element signs, you should see opportunity and advancement at work. It appears the the Air element will be greatly affected in terms of family and children.

Earth signs are ready and willing to take chances on love and romance, and Fire signs will go for the gold when it comes to creative works and money making.

We have a lot of love, a lot of arguing, and a lot of emotion at stake here, this November - but one thing we all seem to have in common - we will be filled with positive energy and the drive to better our lives.

What do we have in store for each individual sign, for the month of November, 2021?

Horoscope For The Month Of November 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are pretty much in luck for the duration of the month of November, as love is easily accessed, and family life will go smoothly.

You have spent the year trying to maintain good health, and so far - so good - this will continue on, and you can pat yourself on the back for being so diligent.

You have shown the universe that you are not one to fall into self hating patterns, and during this month, your sense of self esteem will not only make you feel good - it will guide you to even better decision-making.

Finances are looking strong, which is a happy upgrade indeed, and your career life may be taking a step up as well.

If you are waiting on a job prospect, expect to hear from them around mid-month. This year has taught you much, and you have retained every lesson - smart!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What seems to be shining the brightest for you this month, Taurus, is your career or work. This may be a very good time for you to extend your learning - furthering your education will add to your ability to work in the field of your choice, and it will give you the self-confidence that you need.

You are also doing well in your relationship, meaning that you are now able to relax a bit during an argument; you don't take it all so seriously, because you've come to know that your person is not going anywhere. The love you share with someone special is very strong, and you like this feeling.

In the past, you weren't sure you could be with only one person, and yet, here you are, experiencing a romance that really does work. It is inspiring and promising. Gratitude rules supreme.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you can get a handle on any old health issues, you should be good to go - but that is a warning, Gemini; November could be trying for you, and that could exacerbate your stress, causing you to manifest ill health in other ways. Take care of yourself.

It may be the end of the year, but you don't have to party like a rockstar because of it. You will see an ex this month, and they might tempt you, if you are already in a relationship.

Keep your head straight and avoid hurting people as this will come back to you.

This month is also one where you'll need as much patience as you can muster, especially in the workplace. If you are waiting on money, it will come, but not in November.

What you do have going for you this month, Gemini, is your creative process. Throw yourself into your love of art or music - the gadgetry and toys you love await your nimble fingers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is the month where you work on your relationship, and you can also know that your efforts will pay off. It's time to start speaking your mind and telling the truth.

You have been hiding something - and so has your partner. If you are single, you can expect the same kind of 'need for truth' - this is not the month for being devious in any way.

Your family life is looking great, and is your health. What might make you a little nervous is the idea of spending money, which you will be doing towards the latter portion of the month.

This is a good time for you and yours to plan on relocating as you'll have luck in real estate and travel. Keep doing what you've been doing, in terms of spiritual health - you are on the right track.

Once again, the truth sets you free, so expect a lot of freedom. Live in your truth and you will find peace and happiness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This month has the potential of being everything you want, but the one thing you'll have to take care of is your family affairs. Nobody wants to 'get along' and once again, it will fall on your shoulders to be the 'big one' who makes everyone calm down.

This kind of enmity isn't just reserved for Thanksgiving, Leo, so prepare yourself for family stress. The other side of the coin promises personal growth in career, and the feeling of growing even closer to your partner.

You may be tempted to drown your familial sorrows in excess - drinking, eating, spending, but you'd be wise to hold off on all that.

Turn to your partner for support - they are more than happy to help you out. If you feel you need help - ask. Don't be too proud. There's a lot riding on you this month, Leo, and you're going to need a friendly helper to get you through the harsher of times.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've been trying to get your partner more involved with the things you love, and in turn, you are becoming closer.

Their interests are now something you want to be involved in as well, which makes the entire partnership fluid and equal.

You've waited a long time for this, in fact, you've seen days where you thought it was over. November acts like a healing balm for your romantic life.

Work, on the other hand may not looks as promising this month, and though it's not 'over' you may feel like you wish it was.

You will learn this month to back off at work, because you may just jeopardize your position if you continue to challenge the authorities.

Then again, it wouldn't be you, Virgo, if you didn't blurt out what's on your mind. Try to find a balance here; speak your mind, but don't go out of your way to rock the career boat.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

November is going to rev up your charismatic ways, and that will no doubt result in you coming across as very attractive. What's great to know is that your attractive physical appearance comes as a testimony to your healthy lifestyle.

This is the month where you get into the gym - you care about self-care, and you take the time to make yourself as happy as you can be. Your partner will be very attentive to you this month, and if you're single, expect to draw to you many interested parties.

Business is not in top shape, but that should change towards the end of the month. Your best bet, during November, is to make the most of that healthy spiritual mind of yours and manifest the kindness you are so used to giving out in ample amounts. Niceness counts, and you are the leader on that front, in November.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will be loving the power trip that's provided to you by you our own sign as it is lit up by the Sun, and you'll take that energy and make the best of it.

In your case, the best means being able to seduce at will and dominate when needed. Like so many others this month, you, too, will run into some familial messes.

Seems nobody wants to get along anymore, nor do they even wish to try. This may make you run for the hills, so to speak, as you really don't want anything to do with people (even family members) who don't want to bother trying to heal their lives.

You, on the other hand, are completely interested in healing your own life. Your positive attitude may not bring in the money, but it will certainly bring in the love and sexual attention. You're better in the bedroom this month than you are in the office.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

November is here and that means you're up for a birthday towards the end of the month. That kind of wait can make a person overindulge. There's that "Hey, it's the end of the year, I'm going to eat my way to China" feeling going on with you.

While that might sound like fun, you'd be better off maintaining the high level of health that you've been keeping in order, prior to this month.

What's worse is that you have a partner who acts as an enabler, and if you both don't watch out, you'll be aching and swollen by mid-month. Love is strong during November, though family issues are still the same: awful.

Stick with friends for the best times, and pour yourself into creative activities when you're alone. Business is on the short side of 'meh', though you can look forward to a work upgrade when the month is over.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The first three weeks of November may provide you with more relationship stress than you're willing to deal with, but you'd be well advised to deal with it now so that the last week can be blissful.

The main problem at home is that you are both being influenced by outside sources, and the conflict that is caused by this can seem insurmountable.

Do not worry - you are with a smart person who is invested in the relationship, and whether they are under the influence of someone you don't like, or not, they are not about to ruin anything with you.

You, too, must weight the options as well; are you willing to 'fight to the death' over someone's else opinion of what's going on in your relationship?

No way. What November is about to bring you is the realization that your relationship is a great one and should not be interfered with by outside parties.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't be surprised if you get bit by the travel bug this month, Aquarius.

You have been wanting (no, needing...) an adventure, and you are completely prepared to do it alone, if need be.

You want to travel far away; you've had enough of this place - at least for the time being.

Finances are looking good for this kind of thing, and you can probably find a couple of good deals.

November's astrology is pushing you to discover new things, and it would appear that travel is your best bet here.

You may also find that you are traveling for work purposes, which would please you immensely.

Health is looking good, and like so many others here, November is not bringing good news for family life.

Arguments will get out of hand, and those who speak out will hit below the belt - as families do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This is the month where your casual-but-loving relationship becomes more serious. Something 'clicked' with the two of you and now you both feel secure enough with each other to take it to the next step.

Scorpio's wild and fierce energy rules over your sensuality until October 23rd, and by the time Sagittarius picks up the back end (of the month!!) you'll think of yourselves as a committed couple.

Make the most of this time together, as the Honeymoon doesn't last for long. This is a good time for travel, as well as for relocating - if you are living together already, you may want to consider a move, and if you aren't yet, you may want to think about moving in together.

Life is for living and you'll be doing it well in November. Also: investments have great potential for you, Pisces. Do your financial homework and go out there and make a killing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.