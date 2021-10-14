3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 15, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on October 15, 2021, and the reason is that Friday's astrology is perfect for success, business, friendship, and love.

Which three zodiac signs will see the best come their way starting this Friday?

As we welcome the energy of the Libra Sun and Aquarius Moon, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are reminded that if we don’t make time to experience joy in our lives, then we often miss out on the best moments of life.

Friday's horoscope and daily astrology serve as a reminder that while there will always be things to do, appointments to keep, or the next mountain to climb if we don’t actually prioritize our joy and happiness then it’s those aspects that we’ll always be in search of.

But how do we make joy a priority if we don’t know what that means for us this Friday?

This is part of the energetic experience that takes place today as we move through the second day of the Sun Jupiter trine, the most fortunate and lucky aspect in all of astrology.

But part of feeling lucky, or abundant, even blessed is being happy with not just who we are but the life that we are living.

As we have been both Saturn and Pluto turn direct, we have been awakening to more of our inner truth that has been building and simmering behind the surface for the past few months.

The planet Pluto rules all of that which is hidden below the surface, often our truest desires and feelings while Saturn can control our sense of limitations, boundaries, and what we think of as possible versus impossible.

To discover what makes us happy is often a decision to live a different life than the one we’ve been living.

This can cause fear, trepidation, even hesitation because it means that we are not necessarily the person that we thought we were and while we were always so much greater, to step into our greatness can often be one of the most difficult that we take.

Through the lessons of the recent astrology, we are feeling more of our own personal truth bubble up, as well as understanding that the best things in life will always ask the most from us but that it’s the journey through the challenges that help build our worthiness of the reward.

Today is a day to claim our joy, to stand unapologetically in the path that calls to our soul, and to recognize that we’ll never be able to plan everything out to perfection but that it’s simply about making sure that we’re making time for what’s most important.

Because it’s those pieces that will help replenish us to keep working for more.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 15, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Just because not, everything is how you want it at this moment doesn’t mean that you can’t still reap the happiness out of it.

When you start to receive what it is you truly need, from life, from a partner, and even from yourself, you can refocus again on future plans instead of just simply being in the moment.

Sometimes while it’s important to have goals and dreams that you’re tending to, it’s also important to be able to realize that everything you do currently is something that you had previously hoped to build or receive.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t aspire for more growth or opportunities in your life, but it does mean that you deserve to celebrate where you are right now too.

This has been a year of growth and awareness in your life, one where there already have been monumental changes and will continue to be more.

You know this intuitively. But just because you do, doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of happiness available at this moment for you.

Reflect on what your life is currently like and all the ways that you have built what it is you only used to dream about.

Make time today to simply be happy and grateful for all that you have because that is what truly ends up leading to more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For you, it seems that you often delay your happiness out of readiness or even feeling like you have the time for it. Because of your philosophical nature, you often put off happiness for another time, confident that it will be there while you tend to other matters.

Whether that’s building the ideal situation, putting off responsibility or difficulty, or simply just saying that you’re too busy. But in doing that you are delaying gratification for why you work so hard?

Part of your path as you go through life is to learn to be less impulsive and more thoughtful, but often the pendulum swings in the other direction. Instead of chasing and grasping onto happiness wherever you can find it, you instead put it off trying to be what you define as responsible.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Neither is a good balance and while of course growth is a part of it, try to remember that it’s not the hard work you’ll remember or the long days, but the moments you chose to spend it with those that mean the most to you.

Regardless of if it was doing something together or just spending time, it’s about putting as high a priority on the moments of joy as you do on the moments of work and responsibility.

So, starting October 15, make sure to take the time to embrace all the good that you have built-in your life, otherwise, if you aren’t enjoying it, then what’s the point?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While there were a few dark days last month, so far October has been much kinder to you. But it’s not just that the energy has changed this month, it’s also about the hard work that you’ve been putting into yourself, your relationships, and your life path.

Sometimes when life feels heavy, we don’t even realize that within that time we’re doing as much work as we are. We don’t understand that we’re going through the process of creation and while it may be dark, we’re still growing.

Suddenly, it feels as if many of the pieces are put together, or at least on their way to. Make sure to give yourself credit for this, because you are the one that has gotten you through the harder days to the moment that you’re in now. This is part of your joy.

Realizing that as much as those challenging growth moments may make you question so much, you still are able to move forward, you are still able to come out the other side. Today, make sure to allow yourself to relax and simply be grateful for where you are on your journey.

Not everything may be figured out, it may not be perfect and perhaps something will even happen later in the day to test your patience, but it doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve to enjoy happiness where you can. Because enjoying what you can now is also about trusting there is more to be had in the future.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.