Your daily horoscope for October 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces.

We are apt to do more than we need to as the Moon conjuncts retrograde Jupiter in Aquarius.

Saying no can create guilt and feelings of falling short where you wanted to excel.

The Aquarius Moon trines Mars in Libra, so a driving force in the day involves major decisions involving friends - but keep the right balance.

If your birthday is on October 15:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who were also born on October 15 include American chief Emeril Lagasse and American singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for October 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Watch your back, Aries. Not everyone is interested in keeping your interests at heart, and they may not even care that you know that about them.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies, and the veil thins and you see things for what they are.

This can be such a difficult day for you, full of disappointment, but at the same time, you see things for what they are, and the truth sets you free.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Where do you want to receive the energy of this day, Taurus?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendship, and you might be so surprised at how inspired the right people make you when they are around.

Relationships fuel you, today, and you feel stronger than ever when you know that you have people in your corner and love where you need it the most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might not want all the responsibility you've accepted. A part of you may even wish you could quit and just walk away.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status, and when it connects with Neptune, your energy can feel like it's lessening. You may not be as inspired.

As you start to evaluate things from a lower vibrational energy, remember that priorities are always shifting, and your changes mean you're growing, and that's a good thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are gaining new information and knowledge every day.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of higher learning, and this is why the world is your classroom, not just a book or a school where you go to learn from others.

You have to open your heart as much as you do your mind. There is so much to explore and when you view yourself as a life-long student the opportunities you get to study are endless.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's amazing how quickly you can work your way through money, especially when the bills start to roll in all at the same time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and even with a little help from a partner, you may feel like you're just shy of getting to where you'd feel comfortable.

You need to look at all your options to see where another corner could be cut and how to make what you have stretch until things get better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a lot of energy for love right now, and there are some things that feel so hard to reach right now, including your relationships.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitment, and you may experience some challenges - getting together and spending time, even if you try to do so.

When the Moon is opposite of your sign, you have to stay optimistic. The hardship you experience is meant to grow you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to keep a list of tasks nearby, as it can be so easy to miss an item and not realize it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties, but this transit can hide things from you, and even fool you into thinking something is unimportant when it's vital to your success.

Your mind could play tricks on you today, Libra. Don't let ease talk you out of the hard work and effort that's needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need more experiences and the day is wide open for you to explore all that your heart desires.

The day was made for play, and when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity, it's not time to sit home and do nothing while watching tv on the couch. You want to go out, even if it means going for a drive and checking out your local park or going window shopping.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life is full of connections for you today. You have your physical biological family and then there is your spiritual soul family.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and you will want to foster your relationships and to remain connected with the people in your life that make a difference in your life in big and small ways.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some things are better left unsaid and expressed in writing, even in poetry, art or music.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication, and this energy encourages you to find new ways to say what you're thinking and feeling. Send a song. Write a note, or just hold a hand and let silence say everything you feel you can't right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Rethink your spending habits, and think about the blessings and good fortune you have coming your way. There are opportunities to grow your influence and financial security, but it may not all have to do with money.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of personal property, and this is a good time to look at your investments from furniture, collectible items you have that are beyond sentimental and can be valued highly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need to be seen for who you are, but right now that can be complicated. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of personal development, and in Pisces, you can lead by emotion more than your logic.

It's a spiritual day for you, and you should seek consultation from an astrologer, tarotist or someone who can guide a decision that you have to make that is confusing to you and needs clarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.