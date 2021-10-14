3 Zodiac Signs Who Change For Love During The Sun Trine Jupiter Starting October 14, 2021

Things are shifting for three zodiac signs who change for love starting October 15, 2021.

The Sun trines Jupiter this week, and both externally and internally, we move through the astrology of October realizing the difference just a few days can make.

Already we’ve seen two planets turn direct with two more just on the horizon, and this impacts three zodiac signs the most.

Now, as we pause before the Full Moon in Aries, we are not just contemplating our next steps but we’re planning on when and how to take them.

Which three zodiac signs will change for love the most starting October 15, 2021?

For many zodiac signs, these first couple weeks of October have brought an adjustment period of the reflectiveness of September to the action-orientated theme that this month will carry, but Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Libra have felt it the most.

It’s not that we’ve enjoyed or even sought after not being able to process or move forward, but that perhaps now we’ve become too comfortable within it.

While it’s clear that many blocks are being lifted for Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Libra, we’re all still trying to navigate this new energy where we’re actually encouraged to have difficult conversations and to change our actions and behaviors because of it.

Beginning October 15, 2021, we are under the energy of the Libra Sun and Aquarius Moon, prompting us to reflect on our own individual feelings and wants and whether they are in balance with those around us.

This is the quest of balance that we’ve been moving through even before Libra Season began as it’s one that there are often lessons associated with on our journey. We can’t only focus on ourselves if we’re in partnership with one another, but we also can’t make our decisions because of them.

It has to be about centering ourselves in our truth and observing where and with whom they align naturally.

The deeper the relationship, the more work we often have to put in to achieve that. Whether it’s communication or even consistency but the difference is that when we are in alignment with one another then we’re also able to become more and not less of who we truly are.

While we are in a temporary quiet period for a few more days until we start to see the planets turn direct and the Full Moon in Aries, we will see two beneficial and lucky transits today.

Sun in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius and Venus in Sagittarius sextile Saturn in Aquarius is going to bring positive energy for us today and may make us feel better than we have in a long time.

It may not be the final destination of where we’re all headed during the last few months of 2021, but it still is an important moment to not only enjoy but to celebrate as well.

Zodiac Signs Who Change For Love During The Sun Trine Jupiter Starting October 14, 2021:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life is hard and then it’s wonderful. Maybe this is a cycle, it seems that you’ve been on for some time, but it’s one to recognize is part of a bigger picture that will help move you through the more challenging times.

No matter how far we go on our journey there will always be difficult days, and even though when we’re in them it’s hard to imagine them ending, they always do.

Today is almost like a return to your true self. This is when the energy shifts and you start to feel on top of the world again, and in control of yourself and the environment around you.

It may be tempting to want to buckle down and dive into the work that you have around you, whether it’s a career, romance, or even aspects of home and family life.

But rather than just focusing on getting things done, make sure you enjoy today. With both transits occurring today affecting your sign through Jupiter and Saturn, it’s important to make the most of these days while these two finish up transiting your sign.

Together these planets have brought massive changes to your life, both within yourself and your outer world. Today’s energy lets you enjoy what has occurred, to be able to see the reasons for the hard times that you went through, and to feel like you’ve finally made it out the other side.

There are very lucky aspects associated with your career today, and with the sextile to Venus the planet of love occurring as well, it’s time to leave behind the idea that love is supposed to be hard. Enjoy today, and remember you’ve earned it!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It seems once Venus moved into your sign things automatically started becoming better. This is because it reminds you to focus on everything that is going right in your life instead of only becoming preoccupied about what isn’t.

As much as you can work through problems with your philosophical nature, you are much softer than many are aware of so it can feel like heartbreak when things don’t work out the way that you had hoped.

This is even true for those around you who are moving through their own emotional responses to conversations or even opportunities for growth.

As much as you may care for or love others, remembering that their feelings and their emotions are not your responsibility is one of your biggest lessons in life.

Even if you can see the benefit or the way through a challenging time, it doesn’t mean that others will or even are meant to.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sometimes we need to sit in our darkness in order to learn the way out for ourselves.

Today’s energy will have you feel lighter than you have in some time with an opportunity to release yourself from the weight of carrying the emotional weight of others.

This will ultimately allow you to feel energized and hopeful about where you are now and also the direction you are headed.

Because of this, you may have some sudden breakthroughs about how to handle an ongoing life situation, remember to always focus on the light that’s rising on the horizon because walking your own path is your only responsibility.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As we enter into the final weeks of Libra Season it can feel like you’ve been on the spin cycle of life. Things may have been busy, wonderful, or stalled and quiet, but still, you are likely feeling as if it’s just been a lot.

Likely thanks to Mercury Retrograde in your sign, even questioning everything from how you’re truly feeling to the thoughts of others to even wondering if everything that’s happened recently has happened or if you only imagined it.

Trust that it has. Instead of adding on for better or worse to that, think of it as for the benefit of you and all those involved. You needed to go through this current solar review before you step into a new year and a new you.

While you likely will take until November to fully process and plan your next steps, it’s important to take the opportunities for happiness when you can. Today is one of those days. The Sun trine Jupiter transit is one of the luckiest and most joyful transits in all of astrology.

It should have you feeling truly on top of the world, confident about the decisions you’ve recently made, and able to see everything in a more positive light. It doesn’t mean everything is figured out but only serves as a reminder that you don’t need to do that to enjoy where you are right now.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.