3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, October 25 - 31, 2021

Your three zodiac signs who will have a great week per astrology is here with a horoscope for those who benefit the most October 25 to October 31, 2021.

Right at the top, we're working with Cancer Moon, which really isn't a bad thing at all, particularly not for Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

In fact, because this transit is presently in business with Moon Trine Jupiter, and MoonTrine Mars, we might actually see some really positive turns happening this week.

Last week's Full Moon was a doozy indeed, and now that we're on the waning side of town, we can take some of that deep, thoughtful energy and make it work for us.

This is a week of thinking - and of doing.

What we think of today has the potential of becoming tomorrow's great action.

Moon Trine Mars is just the kind of transit we've been needing in our lives as well, and will play out as the ability to think on our feet and make critical decisions that may concern our future.

This is a week of truth telling and acceptance; what we learn will be used as a tool for growth.

Nothing is slowing us down because we're feeling rather clever and ingenious - our efforts this week, depending on which sign we are, will be able to lead the way for future pursuits.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, October 25 - 31, 2021:



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All you needed was that final push into positivity, and it looks like you've got it going on, this week, Gemini.

Whatever put you in a funk last week is about to do a 360 on you.

Good news is on its way to your ears, and once you hear what's about to take place, you may just leap for joy.

If there's one word that will express what you'll be feeling this week, it will be, "Finally!" And yes, that's how it goes for you - that long awaited 'thing' you needed is about to make itself known to you, as reality.

This could very well mean you're about to get that job you wanted - even though you probably talked yourself out of ever even wanting it.

Maybe you are experiencing the phenomenon of 'Give it up, get it all.' When we let go, this funny thing happens - the universe gives us what we need, and sometimes it brings it in abundance.

Be prepared, the good stuff is coming your way.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week may bring in a different element for you - you don't usually pine over an infatuation, and yet, Venus Square Neptune may have you doing a little too much fantasizing about one particular person.

Do you have a mega-crush on someone, Sagittarius?

The interesting part about this is that this crush doesn't have to be someone you know, in fact, this may be a celebrity that you're in love with.

And while that doesn't seem to fit into reality - has that ever been a deterrent for you?

Well, no, it never has.

You are someone who loves fantasy: it makes you happy.

You'll take fantasy over reality any day of the week, which is why this week is going to feel so powerful and fun - because you're about to fantasize your way through the week, with that one crazy celeb in mind, throughout the entire time.

You may be a nut yourself, Sagittarius, but your mental fantasy-scape is enviable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Count on this week to be one of ambition and drive.

You are one thousand percent determined to get something done.

Other people depend on your for this, as well, but your intentions are not altruistic; you are in this for yourself.

It's what you need to prove to yourself that you can handle pressure and get things done.

You've faltered in the past when it got down to whether or not you believe in yourself enough to accomplish some great goal. Your faith wavered and so you ending up 'sitting this one out.'

No more.

This week brings to you an "all or nothing at all" kind of attitude, one which you will parlay into success.

You needed this; you needed to know that you can do it, for you, by yourself, without the need for approval.

You've gone past the point where you need someone to believe in you - you've got that on lock.

No need for another's opinion on who you are.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.