3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 12, 2021

What makes Tuesday a great day for three zodiac signs starting October 12, 2021?

On such a day as this, if you can rise above the drain of Half Moon Square Mercury, Trine Uranus, and Square Mars - then you'll be sitting pretty today.

Is this possible? Well, of course, it is.

There are always a few signs who will make the best of any situation. Maybe you are one of them?

What we're looking at is how these transits can bring out the best in a person, and for the three zodiac signs who have a great day on October 12, 2021, that is the case.

If you are the person who transcends, then you'll be feeling the social tug of Uranus, the power-packed focus of Mars, and the expert communication skills of Mercury.

The Half Moon itself is about incompletion - but it's also about the work needed in order to become complete.

Today has great potential for the one who can juggle several tasks at once, and as it stands, those signs of the Zodiac would be Gemini, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Let's see what astrology has to say for these signs...

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 12, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are part of the lineup of folks who can make the best out of this day, and honestly, there's nothing standing in your way.

No obstacles and limits, which means you'll have to use your own discretion for whatever actions you participate in.

You have a tendency to get frustrated with the little things, and you may have the urge to put something aside, simply because it's not going smoothly; do yourself a favor, keep it a good day by completing your projects and thoughts.

Take advantage of this day as you are being favored here. This means you need to get involved today, rather than sit this one out.

Don't forget how amazing you are, Gemini - you tend to go into 'silent mode' when things aren't going well.

In this case, the cosmos urges you to get active, be a part of things, and speak what's on your mind. All will be well on this day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Because we're under a Half Moon today, signs like yours, Scorpio, choose to see the 'glass as half full' as opposed to half empty.

Today is about optimism for you - you can see the goal, and you can figure out how to get there. Mercury Square gives you focus and direction and being that you are powered by Mars Square, success starts to become a no-brainer.

You are driven today - this kind of drive gives you a rush; you really enjoy being productive, especially when halfway through you realize that this - all of it - can work.

Nothing like a vision of pure unmitigated success to keep you afloat - you'll be sailing today. Stick with your plans and don't let anyone throw you off the loop.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What you touch today turns to gold, so enjoy what you can get, while you can get it, friend!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You enjoy days like this, where it's all work-work-work and no play. Who needs play on a day like this, where everything is falling into place and it all promises success?

You will be the first to admit that downtime doesn't have a role in today's production, and thanks to Mars, you'll be seriously producing your best work.

Half Moon energy makes you, Capricorn, envision the end result - completion is what you're working on right now, and the work itself thrills you.

This day isn't about friends or fantasy - it's all about work and being at home in your work environment, where everything gets done according to plan and without a hitch.

You work well with others, and you'll find camaraderie with co-workers - as long as they stick to the plan, all will go well.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda