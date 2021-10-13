Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 14, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 14, 2021.

Our wanderlust hits hard today as the knowledge of what we need never quite seems to make it to the heart. Venus in Sagittarius is intrigued by learning and growing herself through experiences.

The Aquarius Moon conjunct Saturn makes us want to grow up, but this may not be enough to settle some souls who want to love life and to take chances, which could create rifts in partnerships and problems in love.

The day is made for friendships and socializing in the name of fun. No promises to be given if you can hold off, please.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

it's time for a trip with your bestie alongside. You might need a night out with your friends just to explore freedom for a day.

It's not that you're disinterested in the seriousness of love, but that you need a day to enjoy the less serious side of life, and to play.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are open to compromises today, and difficult conversations where you tend to dig both heels into the ground can be easier to get you to meet halfway. Maybe it's a good idea to nudge your partner to let them know you can cut some slack and be less stubborn today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your love life is really starting to flow and you might not realize how attractive you appear to others. This is a day to test your flirtier side. You may get a little reciprocation when you least expect it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you put things into the right order it's amazing how every other priority falls into line.

This is no time to cut corners, Cancer. Full speed ahead when it comes to love, but not just the love of another person, the love of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You need a little bit of romance to bring your heart back to life, so stick your pinky toe back into the dating well by reactivating your dating profile.

You might not accept any date offers, but seeing what's out there can get you thinking more about love once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need to recenter and who better to do that with than family.

A homecooked meal at momma's table or a dinner date with a cousin to catch up on each other's lives can do your soul some good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A conversation that isn't so intense but gives you a lot to think about could be on the horizon.

Don't send every call to voice mail. Things can be important even if you haven't spoken to a friend or an ex in a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You never know what the future holds so don't slack. Invest in yourself now.

The fitness routine, the food you eat.. all of that builds up to the day you find that perfect outfit and want to wear it out painting the town red this holiday season.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You need to remember that you are a priority in your own life. You're stretching yourself too thinly, and that's something to think about.

When your partner says you don't have enough quality time together, don't brush it off. Ponder the idea. It might be true.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The history of love is important but you can't keep lugging around old baggage from an ex in a new relationship. Seek help if you can't stop thinking about it. Do it for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have a lot of friends who see what you're going through, but you're still clamming up and not talking about it.

It's time to open up, Aquarius. Spill the beans. Say what's hurting you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work can only be a substitute for love for so long. Working all hours of the day and night will put money in your pocket, but it doesn't leave you much time to rest and to make plans with someone else.

Maybe invest one extra hour this week on a romantic interest who keeps showing that they are waiting to get to know you better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.