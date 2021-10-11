3 Zodiac Signs Who Put Themselves First During The Quarter Moon In Capricorn, October 12 -14, 2021

Some zodiac signs need to think about their own lives, and for three zodiac signs who put themselves first during the Quarter Moon in Capricorn, October 12 to October 14, 2021, the time is now.

One of the characteristics that come along with a transit such as the Quarter Moon in Capricorn is the need to revise plans and go over and over the things we feel we need to reconsider.

This means that if we feel we've made a mistake - in business, love, health, etc - we have to right that wrong; we cannot bear the idea of doing the wrong thing, and this feeling will drive us to make things 'right' - even if we are unsure of where we went wrong.

Capricorn energy tends to make us nit-picky and selective, and for Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius, they will start putting themselves first.

Amidst a world of messes and wrong turns, it is Capricorn's energy that makes us know that we are the only ones we can trust.

Quarter Moon in Capricorn is like a battery recharge - we rely on this energy so that we can rely on ourselves.

And that is where all of this is going - into the idea of trusting ourselves, putting ourselves first - because, we have to.

Certain signs have an easy time putting themselves first; it's a survival technique that works.

We've been taught since childhood that to think of one's self is selfish and negative - but we who are smart know that we have to think of ourselves and put ourselves first because if we don't, nobody else will.

This is what we call 'practical' - a true Capricorn trait.

Zodiac Signs Who Put Themselves First During The Quarter Moon In Capricorn, October 12 -14, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have two sides to yourself, Gemini, and while this trait may bug other people, you've found that this dual nature works really well for you, especially when you need it.

This means, when you need to be kind and understand, you are perfectly suited to be so - however, when you need to throw shade and present as a wall of ice-cold impenetrability, you are right there for that as well.

The Quarter Moon in Capricorn will bring out the cold side in you, and you will be doing this as a self-protection method. You sense danger - it could be in the form of disappointment or betrayal - and the vibe of it enters your psyche, triggering off what's needed in you: defense.

You will find yourself feeling ultimately defensive during this transit, and if that means you need to battle the world just to get to a place of peace, then that's the way it goes down.

You will put yourself first during this transit because you feel you have no other option.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While you'd like to have the world think you are the most divine most generous person, you do have a way with getting yourself to the top of heap, time after time.

What you like to do is receive compliments where people tell you how wonderful you are, but the second you find yourself stressed out, you prove them all wrong: you are out for yourself and you will battle your way through anything just to get there.

This Quarter Moon in Capricorn works on your need to feel present and alive.

In order to do so, you will push your way to the front of the line, justifying your behavior by saying that the front of the line needs you and that you have no intention of backing down, in fact, you leave no one a choice; they either accept that you are number one, or they can flip off.

Capricorn energy brings out your worst side, Virgo - and you will walk over the heads of anyone who gets in your way if you feel, during this transit, that you need to be ahead of them. The only fairness that exists is the one that puts you first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Despite your many efforts to put everyone in the household before you, you, on occasion, want to push them all aside so that you can finally grab a piece of the pie - and that's what the Quarter Moon in Capricorn is going to do for you.

It's going to fuel you up with the idea that if you don't grab it, you don't get it - and you'd be right with this thinking, Aquarius.

Because the truth is, everyone is after their own piece of the pie and they're not waiting for you to offer it to them - they are grabbing it, and now, thanks to the wake call of this astrological transit, you, too, will be snatching what you believe is yours and no one else.

Selfish? Maybe, but how else are you supposed to rise to the top of the heap, which seems to be what everyone else wants, right now, during the Quarter Moon in Capricorn.

You will take what you believe is yours, and to hell with whoever gets in your way Eek!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda