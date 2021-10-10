3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Respect More Than Love During the Moon In Capricorn, October 11 - 13, 2021

Starting October 11 to October 13, 2021, there will be three zodiac signs who will want respect more than love during the Moon in Capricorn will find it hard not to notice when they aren't getting it from the people in their lives.

The Moon passes through each of the signs at a very rapid pace, and therefore plays an important role for all of us, in terms of astrology.

The Moon represents our emotional state, our moods, our paranoias and our hopes. The Moon influences our spiritual path as well as our instincts.

When the Moon is in Capricorn October 11 to October 13, 2021, we become attune to the traits that accompany this sign of the Zodiac.

With Capricorn, comes attention placed on commitment, respect and integrity. We may feel a surge of responsibility, or the pull to create something dependable.

With Capricorn influencing us, at this time, we think rationally - and we will not tolerate disrespect. We know what we are worth, and we know also that anything less than total respect is just shoddy behavior.

We may be lucky to have love - but love is not enough. Love doesn't pay the bills, nor does it stick with us unconditionally.

The only glue that can make love 'stick' is respect. It's all or nothing, and that is how we will be feeling over the new few days as the Moon is in Capricorn, from October 11 - 13, 2021.

Zodiac Signs Who Want Respect More Than Love During the Moon In Capricorn, October 11 - 13, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have always been a respect junkie - even if your past says otherwise.

Well, how else would you have learned that lesson, if not the hard way. But that hard way is now the way of the past, and being that you are fully alive in the present, you now know that respect is the only way to fly.

Love is great - that's the stuff that brings the comfort and security, but what is love to someone like you, Taurus, if it doesn't come with the kind of respect that can at least match your own self-love?

It's nothing, de nada - and if you can't be respected for who you are, as you are, when you are, whatever you are - then whoever is giving the love, well, they can take it and stow it.

Love is nothing to you, in fact, it's not even LOVE if it doesn't come with the full disclosure of respect - at all times. No exceptions. Hallelujah to you, Taurus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It doesn't take much for you to see through someone's disrespect, as it often times comes in subtle, but recognizable forms.

When you catch wind of someone's slight, your hackles go up and instantly, you know, this person not only doesn't respect you - they have no idea what respect is or how to give it.

That's your surefire sign to run for the hills. You will not have this in your life, whether it's a small indignation or a major insult - it's not for you, and during this wondrous transit - Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn - you feel confident enough to tell a person off.

You don't want their 'love' if it comes with all these insulting compromises. If they don't like it, they can walk.

You will be showing someone the door during this transit, Cancer - you act on impulse and you may even be cold when you redirect someone out of your life - but out of your life they will be after you've finished reading them the riot act.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's nothing new here - you're already that person who demands respect and will take it over love, anyway. This love thing - what's it worth if it's based on some kind of disrespect game?

And that is something you've seen enough of in your life, and now, thanks to the wisdom you've acquired, there is no room in your world for that kind of thing any more.

Lack of respect is lack of integrity - what next? Allowing a person to steal from you? Forgiving people who don't show up? Making it easy on someone who spoke against you and made you into a fool?

Nah - this is so NOT Capricorn's way. While you don't want to be the warrior who fights to be respected, you also don't want spend too much time waiting on a person who promises to change...one day.

Moon in Capricorn only brings out what you are already made of: integrity and honesty. That's not worth giving up for anyone's disrespect of you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda