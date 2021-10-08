3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Ready For Romantic Adventure During The Moon In Sagittarius October 9 - 12, 2021

The Moon in Sagittarius will take place from October 9 to October 12, 2021, and for three zodiac signs they will want a romantic adventure to enjoy this beautiful energy.

While we'd all like to depart from reality for a week or ten, we'd also surely love a night of romance and the thought of an adventure, that's for sure.

The Moon in Sagittarius is about to make that quite possible starting October 9, 2021, for everyone, in fact - but for these three signs in particular: Taurus, Cancer and Sagittarius.

People dream of romance - it's in our nature; we want something to take us away from the drudgery of work; but mainly, we want to feel special - and we want to think that life has more in store for us on a personal level.

We want love and kindness - and we want to know that there is something to look forward to during the Moon in Sagittarius.

A romantic adventure is what we all look forward to. Even for those of us who have given up on love - which many of us have done.

We want that thrill; we want the aesthetics, the fantasy - we want that person to share the thrill with, and for some of us, we will get just that.

Between October 9 - 12, 2021, we will not only get out of the house for fun and frolic - we're going to have an adventure in romance!

Zodiac Signs Who Are Ready For Romantic Adventure During The Moon In Sagittarius October 9 - 12, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been going through the ups and downs of being in a relationship, and if it's a new romance, then the expectation levels are set even higher - which also means the disappointment possibilities are there, too.

However, because it's you, Taurus, you're not about to give up just yet, simply because you've stumbled upon an obstacle.

Instead, you are going to whip the relationship up and re-spin it as exciting and promising. But those aren't just words - you're all about the action, and that means a plan, for you and your honey, to get out on a serious romantic date - meaning 'the works.'

You both love 'the works' and if it means spending a huge chunk of change making 'the works' so, then that's what you do, Taurus. What's money anyway? It's there to make your life with your partner more exciting. Buy yourself some fun - go on!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sagittarius Moon enlivens everything you stand for - and romance and adventure are right up there with the things you'll be experiencing this week, Cancer.

You don't require much, but you do make sure you get certain things in a relationship and respect is number one on your life.

So, when you find yourself out for the night, allow yourself the gratitude for that one night out, because that one night is going to be a biggie...and all you really need is the one night.

Expect to be delighted by your partner, even surprised at how much they really do care.

Maybe that's all you wanted all along - the notion that you are really loved and adored after all.

If you've been feeling down at all in terms of love, then prepare to be jolted awake - because love, romance and adventure are there for you, and there's a good chance this 'big night out' is going to take place over the next day or so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not only do you do well during Libra Sun, you tend to really enjoy October as well, and this season has plans for you, too...as in romance and adventure.

You always need something to look forward to - a trip, a cruise, some kind of get away, even a girl's night out for karaoke and drinks.

You just want to know that your life is somewhat mapped out for fun. You are fine with hard work and making money, as long as that money is spent on vacations and cool materialistic 'things' bought in foreign places, with stories attached to them.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius, romance is the name of the game, and you can find romance in just about anything - it's because of that crazy-wild mind of yours. You might be totally alone, and yet, because of this transit, you'll find love.

You'll have an adventure - even if it happens sitting in an office chair. You, more than any other sign here, Sagittarius, can use that Moon energy to make a fantasy come true.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda