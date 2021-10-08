3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Major Relationship Problems During Moon Opposite Uranus Starting October 8, 2021

On October 8, 2021 the Moon will be both in Scorpio and Opposite Uranus in Taurus, and this will create major relationship problems for three zodiac signs.

Which zodiac signs will experience major relationship problems during Moon opposite Uranus starting October 8, 2021?

The zodiac signs that will be negatively affected by this transit, are Aries, Taurus and Scorpio, and the upsets these signs may experience will come when certain things arise within romantic relationships - things that perhaps were not known only a week ago, and now that they are out in the open - are not appreciated or wanted.

Major relationship problems is a commonplace occurrence, and yet, these problems have the capability of undoing all the work that was put into making that relationship special.

Funny and ironic how we can try so hard and get hung up one one little detail. Yet, that one little detail can be the beginning of the unravelling of a romance, and that is what's coming our way on October 8, 2021, during Moon in Scorpio Opposite Uranus.

This planetary transit works its ways into the heads of those with the strongest opinions and mindsets, which is one of the reason it affects Aries so intensely.

This day holds much doubt; we will be questioning the value of our relationship - is it really worth all this pain?

Zodiac Signs Who Have Major Relationship Problems During Moon Opposite Uranus Starting October 8, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because of your headstrong nature, you'll be hit by this transit in a big, bold way. What you might have suspected about your partner seems to be coming true, right before your eyes.

This means it's time to gather your facts and approach them, before it's too late.

This doesn't automatically mean that your partner is unfaithful - but it does mean that you're about to discover something about them that you seriously do not like.

You've always known this 'thing' about them, but now, as time passes by, you're coming to see that this 'thing' doesn't stop - and stop is exactly what you need it to do if you're to continue on with the partnership.

You are advised to pace yourself when confronting; don't jump to conclusions, but do get to the bottom of this so you can know which is your next move, relationship-wise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While there's not a lot to worry about here, there is the 'honeymoon is over' phase, and that's probably what you're going through right now. You fell in love - and they with you.

Everything has been a fairy tale so far - the love is great, the sex is great - the dream of a life spent together is great - and then, boom, there's reality, and with Moon Opposite Uranus, that reality looks like a whole bunch of habits that you can't stand to witness.

Yep, it looks like your partner is one helluva mess, emotionally - and hygienically. WOW who knew - and yet, there it is, your very own CHILD, meaning - your partner is now assuming the role of 'child' and they expect you to do all the work, as in cleaning, cooking, etc.

Yeah, that's a problem in the relationship, alright. Do not let them get away with being the new baby in town; let your partner know that this is a share-and-share-alike endeavor, and that you have no intention of babying them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Because you are now going through an upheaval of character, you can see very clearly what others aren't doing to improve themselves, and unfortunately, you are now seeing this in your mate.

That's right - the problems you are now seeing in your relationship are due to your partner's inability to grow - and that really bugs you.

You feel you've given way too much to this relationship and that you're not being met on your level.

You are enthusiastic and eager to please; you want this partnership to work, to last - and yet, you're starting to see that the other person involved is hardly even involved.

What the heck?! It's as if your person has one card left and on it is inscribed the word, "Lazy." Wow, that's not what you need right now.

You need someone to be present for you. Heck, you need someone to be present for themselves!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda