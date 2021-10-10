3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 11, 2021

It's going to be a great day for three zodiac signs on October 11, 2021, and the astrology forecast proves promising for more benefits in love, work, and relationships.

It's the kind of week where it can go any way, depending on our attitude.

In the case of Aries, Leo and Aquarius, Monday would appear that you guys are in tune with the universal plan, so much so, that you will be able to create for yourself one helluva great day.

We've all been through a lot, as the astrological transits keep on making themselves known to us - in all the wrong ways - ack!

But for these three signs, a great day will be had and shared on Monday - and that's going to go as expected, because as mentioned - it's all about attitude and those are the signs that actually expect a great day. Believing is seeing as they say, in a roundabout way. I think, therefore, I am.

With Moon in Capricorn, Saturn Direct and the Sun in Libra, you three have a chance today - and that chance is more than likely going to revolve around work, getting a raise or promotion, and seeing your way clearly through the day so that you can get the job done right.

This is a no-nonsense day for you, and with that kind of attitude, you can expect things to go smoothly this October 11, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let's just cut to the point: you have things on your mind, and very little time for anything other than what is planned. If people can just clear a path for you, then you'll be able to do what is needed. Will they clear that path?

Maybe - maybe not, but that's not going to matter, Aries, because you're going to be using those Ram horns today, meaning, you will push your way into the right place - however, you won't be hurting anyone to get there.

Those Ram horns are symbolic for being able to be pushy, while using your head. You can charm and seduce your way to success today.

This is a great day to speak your mind; if you need to convince someone of your plan, that should be the easiest thing you'll do today.

It's a great day for you, Aries, because there's very little aggression involved, which will make you feel better about yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're only getting started, and in your mind, it doesn't matter what transits are in the sky; you are hellbent on making your life great, and at this point, Leo, nothing is going to stand in your way. You are able to take the Moon in Capricorn and make it stand for something in your life, today.

This means, your focus on work-related things is spot-on; you can see a beginning, a middle and an end, and if this is a project or a creative effort, you will be able to have the joy of finishing it off today.

This is a great feeling for you because you so often times leave things hanging, unfinished.

Not today, however. This day is for the accomplishment of small tasks...and small tasks are what make up our daily lives.

You won't be asked to save the world today, so you don't have to worry about taking on anything too immense.

Stick with the small stuff and consider yourself lucky to be able to come out smelling like a rose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the day where you pull away from everyone and just do your thing, your way. You don't have to be rude about it, nor do you have to humble yourself before someone else - you simply have to know your boundaries, and stick to them, if you want success.

In work, this means you'll be completing something vital, with ample time left over for you to do whatever you wish. Libra Sun is shining down on you in the form of balance and conscientious thought; you are able to see clearly so you can make the right choices in work, and at home.

There will be no lover's spat today, nor will there be any dissension at home or with friends. Your mind is on work, getting it done, and getting home where you will feel safe and at ease, ready for a new day tomorrow. Notice your mood today, Aquarius - pleasant, wouldn't you say?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda