3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 11, 2021

The Moon is going to be in a tough position and this spells difficult for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 11, 2021.

Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Monday will want you to be patient as they work things out on October 11, 2021.

The way the stars look today, one would assume it's going to be a pretty easygoing day, as the only notable transit is Moon in Capricorn - and that's probably going to manifest as many of us deeply involved in our work.

It's a positive transit, but it really depends on what's going on in our personal lives as to whether it's going to play out as great or rough.

So, what makes something as bland as Moon in Capricorn go the wrong way?

Well, any time we're influenced by the Moon, we are basically giving up our emotional state to it's whims, and when Moon is in Capricorn, we tend to overthink and over-process those thoughts.

It's like a can of worms; no matter how we come to understand what's going on in our lives on this day, if we go too deep, we'll unleash something we really don't want to deal with.

Signs that may not fair well during this transit, coupled with Libra Sun, are Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn - yes, Capricorn.

These signs will definitely make a valiant effort to rise above the hassles and setbacks of the day - will they make it?

Probably, but it might not be a joyride.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 11, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you're dealing with today is high ambition and the desperate need to accomplish.

Capricorn's perfectionist influence will have you accepting nothing less than extraordinary, and while that sounds like a divine plan - it's also the kind of plan that will require patience and understand - characteristics you have nothing to do with on this day.

In fact, you'll be experiencing the feeling of being pulled at from all directions. It feels as though the entire world has conspired to get in your way!

Your intention for the day is only one of goodness and progress, and so you won't be able to understand how such a day could go so wrong.

Here's the kicker, Scorpio - it can still be productive if you do your best to NOT get involved with anyone else's opinion or advice. Know it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are the kind of person that figures it you have to compete to win, then you will win.

This day looks like competition to you, which is not what you bargained for, and yet, if you must, then you will do your best to win.

There's more than likely going to be an opportunity for you to have to prove yourself.

You will probably resent the entire process, but that doesn't mean won't participate; you will.

You are like the Olympian who goes forgotten by the world; you're there, you're excellent - and if pushed, you will come forward and claim the Gold.

That's you in a nutshell. And this day is going to be work-oriented and competitive.

While it's not going to prove to be that bad of a day for you, Sagittarius, it's going to be a day where you kick ass, take names, sigh wearily, and then plan for a better day, tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ah you. You and that high level of productivity...if only everyone could work at the same high level drive as you do, yet, they don't, and that in itself may be the very bane of your existence. Well welcome to another day of that plan.

You sometimes wonder why you stay at your place of business, and today is one of those days where you'll be all but packing your bags to head out to the road.

Adventure sounds a whole lot more exciting than one more day of this job - this job where no one listens and all you do is try.

Phew, you are tired of this whole thing, and even if you know in your heart that you're not going to suddenly rebel and walk out, you do feel that this is one of those days where no one even reaches your level of determination.

Where all of this goes wrong is that your bad mood will spill over on to your home life, where it has no place.

