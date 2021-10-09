Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 10, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 10, 2021.

Who would ever have thought we'd thank Saturn direct for holding things together, but this planet helps bring structure to the day for all zodiac signs.

Saturn in Aquarius strengthens our friendships. So, during Venus in Sagittarius when many are prone to breakup there feels as though a place to land can be found in our social circle.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love is something that builds over time. What is your foundation? Hopefully, it's more than just passion.

Integrity is so important when it comes to love, and while the Moon in Sagittarius harmonizes with retrograde Mercury you may be more inclined than ever to look at your partner's choices and decide whether or not this is for you or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love and romance? Yes, but you're also looking for loyalty, Taurus?

Yes, it's everything to you, and so as you share your heart and soul with another during this Moon sextile Mercury rx transit, you'll be feeling as though you need to get back what you give, not just partially but entirely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You want more kindness, don't you, Gemini?

The heart of a person is what matters to you when the Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury, and when you see someone not paying a tip or avoiding eye contact, this can be the red flag of all flags that gives you reason to set your standards higher and to wait for better, even when you feel lonely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need patience right now, and there's a lot to be said when you can find it from a love, but there are also friends who can show you those traits and fill your heart with the love that you need.

Patience that goes beyond being quiet. You need that slow to anger bond that builds into lasting love, Cancer, and that's what you may experience during the day's Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury transit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Self-love can be taught, but only to a point. After a while, it's draining and borderline selfish to have a person in your life always leaning to you for self-validation. What needs to happen is that you are giving and getting in return.

After a while, exhaustion due to someone's insecurity can wear you down, and cause you to let go especially when the Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury and brings this up over and over again in conversation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's love without balance and chemistry. You need sparks that fly, but also a person who can hold down the fort when you're not around.

When the Moon is in your sector of home and family, you're looking for the best of all worlds, not just someone who can fulfill you in the bedroom but nowhere else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Getting along with someone is so important. You need a level of cooperation that you aren't getting now, and it may have you asking if your standards are too high or if you're asking for too much.

The Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury in your zodiac sign, and the permission is here to evaluate your dynamic in love. You need to own up what's not measuring up and what it is that you find satisfying and complete.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What are you thankful for? You should show your thankfulness and appreciation to the person in your life. Especially if you've gone through a difficult patch and there has been times when you thought you would not make it.

The Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury in your hidden enemies sector, and you know what it feels like not to trust someone or to feel as though they don't really SEE you for who you are and what you give. You don't want to be that person. Say thank you every once in awhile. It will mean so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Empathy and compassion is what pulls your heartstrings. Seeing someone you're just getting to know do kindness with others can be a clear indicator that your heart will also be in good hands.

There's a lot to be said to growing a friendship with a person you are dating, and when the Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury the smallest gestures of love can slowly heal the pain that you have felt from others and what's kept you from letting the walls around your heart to come down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is responsibility. It's work, and it's also a lot of striving to be the person you know you can be and that your partner needs. The Moon sextiles retrograde Mercury, and this is a good time to check in with the one you're committed to.

You may not feel comfortable changing for others, but love can be a solid reason to make adjustments in your life that feel right because that's what your person needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past is something that can hold you back. You don't want to keep hearing about this or that thing that happened back when. Live in the moment. Find joy in the now. You are beyond all that has happened. You're here in this moment and it's good.

This is your moment and you ought to embrace the quiet energy that the Moon in Sagittarius provides you.

When it sextiles retrograde Mercury, there's a lot that stirs down beneath the surface to help you appreciate your dreams and all that you are about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you love someone you don't have to give up everything, especially don't give up your freedom. You're an individual. A full person.

You don't need to worry about your life and what will happen to you later. There are things that you should never compromise on, and that's being who you are before you met when you're in love with someone else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.