3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Courage To Love Again During The Moon Sun Sextile, October 13 - 15, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have the courage to love again during the Sun Moon sextile October 13 to October 15, 2021.

The Sun Moon sextile will start in the sign of Aquarius, and it's energy brings powerful intention to Aries, Leo, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

The Moon enters Aquarius this Wednesday, and it harmonizes with the Sun in Libra.

Double air energy are why these three zodiac signs have uncovered the source of their pain, which is one of the reasons why they learn to love again.

Under the Moon, people are addressing their pride, especially after a broken heart.

It’s hard being vulnerable and putting themselves out there after the love they once knew transformed into a stranger.

Now that pain is turning into bliss. People are making connections that have them floating on a cloud, awaiting Cupid to strike them with an arrow of love.

There’s a happy medium to be found between protecting yourself and opening your heart to try again.

The next few days can be a blissful time to show affection and to try new connections. It hurts knowing how much someone who can be your whole world can shatter you in a moment.

However, this doesn’t mean you’ll never find love again.

While many zodiac signs are feeling a sense of joy and self under the Aquarius Moon, these three signs will be feeling the strength and courage of the lion to face the world with an open heart and mind. Love always finds a way.

Zodiac Signs Who Have The Courage To Love Again During The Moon Sun Sextile, October 1 - 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the courage in love you’re finding today will likely be something you do not expect.

This is an emotional pull that hits you suddenly. It is unplanned and not thought out...but isn’t that how you always hoped true love would be?

Your emotions will weigh out your fears.

Your judgment will follow the direction of where your heart is pulled too. This comes without a doubt.

When you are washed with a wave of infatuation you may find that former chapters you have held onto are being closed.

You may find that under this Moon you are feeling more imaginative. A simple hello from a warm smile could leave you daydreaming about a future together.

While this may have been something you are trying to not let happen, it’s all that will be on your mind now.

Do not fear though. Your heart still remembers how it’s been hurt and your mind is still intact.

While you are allowed to let your courage guide you it doesn’t mean you lose touch with reality and are walking right into getting hurt again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it’s as though you’ve known it will only be a matter of time before you uncover your courage again. For a while, you may have been thrown off your game, especially post heartbreak. How long have you wondered now when you’ll be yourself again?

A return to normalcy.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Under this Moon, you are ready to get back up after a hiatus from the love game. You aren’t the kind of person who stays single for long. You are magnetic and as long as you keep yourself open, you know that the right person will find you.

However, under this Moon, you may find that you’re not just looking for a one-night stand. You’re seeking a connection that means something. From your wounds in romance you have found your priorities; this time, you will remember them and honor what you need.

Leo, you are beautifully confident, but when you trust someone and they hurt you, it can leave you shaken. As the Moon returns to Aquarius all will be right with the world, and yourself, again. Even the boldest lion needs a hiatus to rest its heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, who said courage couldn’t be shown through vulnerability?

You’re finding under this Aquarius Moon that you are finding the right words for the heavy emotions you have been burdened with. Love has been disappointing. It feels like heartache after heartache.

You don’t need to keep it locked away inside of you. Letting someone understand what’s going on can help guide you through the difficulties. Even more, you may find that saying those words out loud releases them.

With this, you will be able to open your heart once again, knowing that someone is looking for a soul like you to share their life with. You are a rare find, and while some people haven’t appreciated how incredible you are, the right treasure hunter knows the gem that is your heart.

Your emotions are not the enemy. The true villain here is the person who knew them and didn’t know your worth, the person who didn’t address the storm living within you and bring you to safety. You can and will love again; first, address that baggage.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.