3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 2, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 2, 2021, will sense the energy shift in the air.

The energy turns bittersweet for a few signs as we move into the other side of the Libra Sun and Leo Moon energy creating frustration around having to deal with something that we’ve been trying to forget.

Although Libra does represent justice and fairness which oftentimes can bring up those feelings or situations that we need to address, the real culprit right now is Pluto.

Pluto is the planet of the underworld, the one that represents everything that we’ve tried to suppress or ignore.

He brings up secrets, betrayals, fears and even desires. While often it’s uncomfortable to unwanted, there is always a purpose to this because through excavation comes space for new growth.

Involved into two different aspects today, things can either feel really calm and positive or really heavy and uncomfortable depending on what zodiac sign you are.

While some may be able to use this energy effortlessly to see things clearly and start making progress in their lives, others will be faced with what they’ve tried to ignore.

This means that there will undoubtedly be some uncomfortable moments ahead, but it’s through this process that we’re able to be freed of everything that has weighed us down.

Right now, Pluto is slowing to turn direct on the 7th just a few days after the New Moon in Libra which means that the next few days will involve a lot of big realizations and moments of truth.

Initially it may seem like it’s easier to just ignore it, to keep things as they have been and try at all costs to not let the boat rock. But sometimes the only way to get to the other side is to abandon the boat altogether and swim.

Don’t be afraid to create waves if this energy is affecting you strongly.

It’s normal to have things in our lives that we don’t want to deal with, pieces that make us feel uncomfortable or challenge us, but it’s only through dealing with them that we not only attain growth but also the peace that we are all worthy of.

Because there is an aspect with Pluto involving Mercury as well, don’t be surprised if a lot of what needs to be dealt with actually involves conversations with other people. Mercury in charge of communication is currently retrograde and is giving us all a chance to deal with old stuff but in new ways.

This is a test of growth because whether we want to deal with something or not, eventually we will have to.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 2, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Yes, it’s your season but with Mercury and the Sun in your sign right now, things can feel intense and not necessarily in a party celebrating that kind of way.

It’s not all bad though, there are definitely some positives to be had like confidence and even courage thanks to Mars in your sign as well.

But even there, it’s something else to be aware of, because while Mars can build you up, he also can shorten your temper and make your frustrations flare.

This is really behind why you’ve had some more stress lately than you usually do in your Zodiac Season, while certain planets will transition through your sign at different times together, having this many all at the same time is intense and is bringing up a lot of things for you.

Most likely the root thought of everything is how you feel about yourself. It may show up in the job you accept, in the education you pursue or the romantic relationship you select, but underneath it all is how you actually feel about yourself.

Use the energy today to reflect on what goes into you feeling secure and validated. Are you able to make yourself feel this or do you need it from someone else? This is one of the most important questions and issues, because once we change how we feel about ourselves, then that is what changes our life.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

It seems you’ve either been safely flying under the radar lately or involved in some sort of drama that feels a bit too much for you. Part of this extreme is that your ruling planet Mars is currently in Libra, which is its opposition.

This means that much of your true nature or inner self will be challenged during this time. You will be grappling with the parts of you that feel like your truth while also being asked to stand up to others who may question them.

One of the areas besides your inner self that is being challenged is in your home or family life, even if no one else sees. You love and want to have a stable supportive home structure, but you also want to be able to be seen for who you truly are.

This means that often you will find these two areas creating friction with one another as you wonder if you can truly have both. While at times you may tell yourself that sacrifice is normal, even that is a mindset that you can’t have and don’t deserve to have all of your needs fulfilled.

Not a traditional aspect that is known about Aries, but sometimes you are so quick to react because you have more questions than you know how to answer. Under the energy today, it’s time to get real about who you are and what you truly want from life-especially in terms of your family.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As one of the signs ruled by Venus and a partner sign to Libra you are feeling the heat of this transit in terms of struggling to see what defines stability versus freedom.

As an earth sign you usually need to feel grounded in order to be able to grow and make decisions, but currently with so much air energy and so many planets retrograde you have really been challenged.

Likely you’ve had issues sleeping, feeling mentally overstimulated or overwhelmed. This is because with so much air it’s hard to feel the ground. It’s important to get outside with this energy as much as possible, walk barefoot, be in the forest, the desert, connect with the forces of our earth that are grounded and strong.

This isn’t going to fix all your problems, but it is going to help you be in the space to say what needs to be said. To be able to redefine what freedom means for you and to be able to help you process the life change you’re currently moving through.

As Venus continues her exploration of the water sign of Scorpio, prepare to go deep yourself, journal anything that comes to mind and try to greet every feeling openly trusting that not only is it safe-but it’s also for a higher purpose.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.