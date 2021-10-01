3 Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Mind About Love During Venus Sextile Pluto Starting October 2, 2021

Venus Sextile Pluto is the astrological transit that brings about passion in all that we do, and for the three zodiac signs who change their mind about love starting October 2, 201, it's a relationship game-changer.

In fact, Venus sextile Pluto creates in us an almost overwhelming need to do things passionately and with intent.

We feel better during this astrological transit, which falls on October 2, 2021; it's the kind of cosmic conglomeration that raises our energy levels and makes us want to accomplish things.

This kind of passion is not reserved for romance alone; it is the energetic force behind much of our decision-making; once again, we want it done and we want it done passionately, hence all that we do during this time slot has the power to take us to the next level of our experience - simply because we show up for the change, big time.

This is also the kind of planetary transit that has us seeing clearly, which can be jarring as well. When we see our lives clearly, we can then see the mistakes we are making, at present, AND, this also gives us the ability to stop before we start.

We may change our minds about love, about career - we may even change our minds about how to live our lives. All of these changes will be passionate and charged with the power of the transit itself.

Which signs of the Zodiac will change their mind about love, during Venus Sextile Pluto?

Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Mind About Love During Venus Sextile Pluto Starting October 2, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What should be curious to you about your intensity and passion in terms of love is the new change in you that's coming up. You have always been down for love; ready to leap in, change your life, do what's needed - and yet, you've never really felt you can trust that love will last.

Starting October 2, 2021, Venus Sextile Pluto is going to bring in a new perspective for you, in terms of love. Because of this planetary transit, you'll be able to see something long-lasting and secure, in your love life.

The change of heart that you will have on Saturday is not one that releases love, but one that releases your own lack of trust. This is going to be a brilliant time for you, Taurus, as you come into the idea that love is not something you throw your life away on, but rather, something you can believe in.

Trust is here, Taurus, and that's a huge thing for you. Allow yourself both the passion of the relationship, and the belief that this can last and be worthy of putting your trust in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Scorpio Sextile Pluto is going to put you ahead of the game this time, Cancer. What's meant by this is that you will finally be coming to terms with the idea that you are your beloved; you are number one.

You are the person who will bring you the most joy, and yes, while you may very well be involved with a partner or mate, that person is just not as reliable as you are, when it comes to loving you.

Passion is your calling card; those who know you know that you come with great intensity and that if you love someone, you go hard or you go home.

What may happen during this transit is that you may just want to go home...home to your own self, where you can be in the company of someone you really trust: yourself.

Venus sextile Pluto is where you change your mind about the person you're being intimate with; they may just not be 'the one' after all.

What's good is that you are on board with that idea; you are ready for whatever comes your way - because, you love yourself, and that gives you the strength to do whatever is needed, now and in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have been on the verge of changing your mind in love for quite some time now, and with Venus Sextile Pluto hovering overhead, you'll be considering acting on that mental pivot. Perhaps this is where the line ends for you and your partner - perhaps not.

If not, then be prepared for more of the same, day in and day out. Remember why you want change - only you know this, and while you are remembering, consider that nothing changes if you don't act on the impulse to change in the first place.

You are at a crossroads, right now, Aquarius; you're bored, you want someone new - you want someone to save you, spare you from the drudgery that is your present relationship...you've set it in your mind that 'this is it' and that it will never get any better so you should just shut up and accept it, a la "it is what it is."

If you let this moment pass, it will dissolve into the big heap of plans you never attempted to make into realities. Venus Sextile Pluto in Capricorn says, "Be brave. Change your life. Now. Do it."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda