One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are on a mission to connect with the spiritual side of ourselves on Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra, pointing to the Empress tarot card. The Moon is in Cancer entering Leo bringing us to the Sun.

We are in high spirits and great things can happen when we work with others. The key is to always stay connected with our spiritual nature and our inner truth.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 7, the spiritual seeker.

Our one card tarot reading for September 29, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American actress Julia Roberts and actor Mel Gibson.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Amazing things are coming to you, Aries. It's scary to feel so optimistic when you are afraid to expect success.

But, don't let your confidence weaken. Anticipate the goodness that's coming your way as if you already have it in your hands.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Some daily decisions are small and no sweat off your back, but this particular day may bring a really big choice that gives you a lot of reason to feel anxious and worried. You have to do the best that you can during times like these, Taurus.

You may not know what the future holds, but the facts are what they are, and your heart can help you know what's right for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There's always a reason to celebrate. Bad day? Celebrate that you survived. Great day?

Throw a party to say how thankful you are that things worked out as you expected them to. Don't bypass special moments. Cherish them. This is what life is all about.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

A problem can come up in an area of your life that threatens to block all of the progress you've made.

You can work this out in a big way. Don't let the fear of the unknown have you feel like your efforts are for nothing. There's a solution out there, and you can find it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Your disappointment is finally beginning to pass, and you can see the light that's starting to brighten at the end of the tunnel. For a little while, you didn't think you'd make it.

You thought that all that happened during the pandemic was going to do your life in. But, look at you, thriving. You are doing great and things will be just fine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Ouch. Someone really knew how to get under your skin and cause a lot of pain and sorrow. The disappointment you felt was beyond painful. You're still trying to recover from it.

This is not going to be an easy path for you. You may struggle with trust for some time, but you will see that one day you'll not even think of this. It will be a memory.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

There are so many things that the universe wants to tell you, but for some reason, the last thing on your mind is praying and asking for guidance.

Why? What is it that you fear? Not being heard? There's a lot of good to open your heart to wisdom that comes from above. Reconsider.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

The craziness of life is finally starting to slow down. You were really having to get up and go, but now that you've got a few things under control the break is welcome.

It's quieter and that may make you think that you forgot something, but no... it's just your time to take a deep breath and wait for the next great thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You can misapply your strength and come across as too strong sometimes.

Pull back a little bit. Take a. more gentle approach. You don't have to be the first at everything. Let someone else take the lead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You thought that you would lose something precious to you, but this person is not going to go away for long. Your relationship, career, ex will find a way back into your life.

Perhaps in a new form, and you'll see that things are better. That this pain had to happen, and it was for your highest good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

When you feel passionate about something it's hard not to think about it all of the time.

You're going to be excited by the next project that gets presented to you. Not only will this be right up your alley but it can even be an answer to prayer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are constantly trying to put the needs of others first, and when that means sacrificing what you want for the sake of others, you don't mind.

You may be in a better position to help someone that is in need, and since you see giving something that brings you joy, it's going to be a win/win for everyone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.