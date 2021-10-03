3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, October 4 - 10, 2021

During this first week, we'll be feeling the positive affects of the New Moon in Libra, and of course, the continuation of the glorious Libra Sun.

While we're still working with and around the Mercury retrograde, we can feel somewhat optimistic about the week and the rest of the month of October, in general.

The New Moon will be quick to pick up on your hopes and desires, and this is a great month to set intentions.

Being that we are in Libra, we can work with our desires by setting them on a course of balance and equanimity.

This year has taught us patience and balance, and it is time to put our learnings into action. And all action starts with proper thought - this energy manifests best during the New Moon, which falls on Wednesday, October 6.

This week will have us thinking deeply about our relationships with everyone from lovers to business associates.

Have we given our all, or are we just starting to, now? We may want to communicate our thoughts and feelings in a more direct way.

Less passive aggressive confrontation and more face to face honesty is what's needed during this week. All in all, the week of Oct 3 - 9 should be very encouraging for a few select signs of the Zodiac.

Which signs will have a great week, according to astrology?

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, October 4 - 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are doing well these days, Aries. It seems you've been attracting some new friends, and that works really well in your world.

You have exciting things to look forward to, and fun people to do those things with. Even work is looking promising this week, as it provides very little hassle for you to deal with - and hassles are the number one thing in your life that you seriously detest.

You love getting to the point, and even though Mercury retrograde has been playing with that a bit, you've still managed to rise above it all.

Now, being that you ARE an Aries, you'll probably want to cause just a teensy bit of trouble, just to keep things exciting...and this week, you probably will do just that. Keep your trouble-making desire to a minimum and don't involve other people in it - and you'll do just fine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week is going to work out well for you, especially because you have so many things planned and less of an idea on how to execute all of these ideas.

That's where the helpers come in, and in your case, that means friends. Friends are coming to the rescue, and that's because you need to be rescued, but you could certainly use the help. This may be in moving to a new place, or in starting a new job.

You might be feeling as though the work you do is not meaningful enough for you to spend much more time involved in - and you might be right about that.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

That's why October is filled with opportunities for you, and for everyone. Fortunately, for you, the cosmos are smiling down on you. On the 7th, you will see an upgrade in your romantic life - sounds exciting and curious!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have a happy birthday this week, Libra, and if not, it's certainly a happy season for you, anyway. The New Moon is in Libra, which is your sign, and that means you are being guided to act now and make it happen - whatever 'it' may be.

This is the time for you to close the door on bad behavior and open it to hope and the possibility of new love. Your love connection has the chance to grow during this week, and if you aren't presently with anyone, this may be the week where you find someone worthy.

The month does not promise unending blessings however, so take what you can out of this first week and make the best of it. There are many brilliant ideas that will occur to you during this week - act on them before they become notions of the past.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda