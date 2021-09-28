Your zodiac sign's horoscope for the month of October is here with an astrology prediction. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

Bang-Zoom, to the Moon, Alice - boy oh boy do we have transits this month.

Right at the top, we're entering October with Mercury Retrograde, which never seems to get the kind of applause as just about anything to do with Venus in ANYTHING, or a Full Moon in say, Aries, which will drop by on October 20.

We have the New Moon in Libra, on October 6, and we're still traveling in Libra until the 23rd when we switch into Scorpio.

We're also looking at Mercury Retrograde in Libra, which only lasts until October 16th, thankfully. Let's put it this way: the first half of October is going to be all about making mistakes, speaking out of turn, and getting slammed for it.

This cosmic beating should prime us for Mars in Scorpio, which will rule our actions and activities at the end of the month. Alas, October always comes with promise; this is the month of Halloween, and in its way, it symbolizes the end of the year's beginning. It is official now: 2021 is starting its descent. Let's hope that descent isn't into madness!

What does October have in stores for your sign?

Horoscope for the month of October 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

October will usher in feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality for you, Aries. You will spend a portion of the month in memory, reliving the past, spending time celebrating the lives of people you've loved and still do love - perhaps you know people born in October that will have birthdays you'll be celebrating.

The general feel for the month, however, will revolve around planning for the future. New goals will be set in place, ones that you will feel confident about, and love makes an entrance as well - but subdued, private - nothing huge or boisterous...this might mean that quiet times are ahead, in all the best ways. Love waits - but it's not about showing it off, which means you will be required to show patience and discretion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a big month of change for you, Taurus, as you can expect that change to look like a new move - or a new job. While newness and change aren't your most favorite conditions, there's just too much 'good stuff' going on in your life for you to back down.

Mercury Retrograde may put your initial plans off for the first two weeks, but come mid-month, you'll be off and running again. And yes, expect to change your location and possibly your job situation, too.

What October can offer you is a spiritual retreat and the success that comes with spiritual practice; as the year begins to wane, you can replenish with meditation and ritual. Now is the time when your mind is where you take solace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

October is the month where you start to take your health seriously. No, there is nothing to worry about, but there is the idea that you've been putting something off for months and months, and guess what?

It's time to end the procrastination and get on with the action. You have been experiencing frustration on the job front - Merc Retro doesn't help that either - yet, it's best to hang on and wait it out.

As they say, 'the waiting is the hardest part' but, the truth is, in your case, it's all going well - you just don't know it yet. Your entire month will have that frustrated flavor on it, but that is only because you are so concentrated on the one thing - if you can refocus that energy on to another interest - one that isn't job-related - then you'll have a better time of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This month brings out the witch in you, Cancer, and that means all is well in your world. By 'witch' we mean spiritual person - and in your case, we mean leader. This is the month where people will turn to you for guidance and leadership.

This is also the time when you concentrate on the home and home affairs. This could also mean starting a business from your home.

You may feel particularly emotional during this month - being in touch with those feelings is not over-indulgent, in fact, for you - it brings you closer to spirit. And anytime you feel connected to the earth and the cosmos is a good time for you, Cancer. This is a month of inner strength and clarity for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The keyword of the month, for you, Leo, is pace. Pace yourself. Pace your actions. October will have you involved in many things, both work-related and home-related.

You will be seeing many people on a professional level, while spending quality time at home with loved ones, listening to their problems, and helping them to heal.

You are the healer, this month, Leo, but don't think that position is one anybody takes lightly; you are depended on, and that means the pressure is also on. The end of the month will have you feeling satisfied but tired. What you've done is good work, but now it's time to rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

October may bring with it an unwanted debt; you need more money and something in September made that so. This means there will be a need to withhold from spending and if you let your mind go too far into the abyss, you'll be freaking out over finances. This can be avoided if you nip the situation in the bud.

What's needed from you is the power of confrontation; someone in your life isn't coming up with the goods and you need those goods in order to keep life in the home afloat.

That means you need to get your partner, friend, or family member on board with the payment schedule. Yes, October plans on bringing financial stress - but it doesn't have to be as bad as all that. Confrontation and the idea of addressing the situation truthfully can keep it from escalating.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

October is looking fairly good for you, Libra, as it seems this is a very good season for you to shine in. Energy levels will be high, and your creative juices will be flowing. Projects that you had intended for completion will be well on their way, and you'll also be able to give yourself that mental vacation you've been desiring.

This means you'll have ample time alone to think about your life, as well as time to contemplate what works - and what doesn't.

Once you figure that out, you'll be moving and grooving to your new plan, which is slated for success. You're on a streak of luck that will last until Mid-November. Work it!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This month has a whole lot of frustration set up just for you, Scorpio, and that means you'll be taking out all that frustration on someone else. It would be advised for you to find another way to vent your energies, and yet, you always like to find a person to ream when you're feeling trapped.

Does it always have to be this way, Scorpio? Do yourself a huge favor and turn that negative energy into something creative.

You don't need to harass another person simply because you are feeling at odds with yourself; try focusing that negative energy on something that can gain attention. The spiritual path does call you - why not use this path to avoid aggressive behavior? You could certainly benefit from it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've always waited until the end of the year to get involved with other people in any kind of productive or serious way. Now's the time and the time is right for being productive, creative, and expressive.

You're a natural leader, so if you are one who teaches - then get up on that lectern and do your thing the way only you can do it. October brings many open doors, and it's up to you to walk through those doors and see what opportunities await.

There is no more time for fear - only the truly courageous can do what you can do, Sagittarius, so...just do it. One thing leads to another when it comes to the flow of energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you feel like you're under a microscope, being stared at, well, in a way, you'd be correct. Your career and position are being considered for a promotion, and you will feel like all eyes are on you.

While this might feel nerve-wracking, the truth is, you're a winner, Capricorn, and if someone in the position of authority is looking at you, it's because they are noticing what a winner you truly are.

This is the month where you get that promotion. This is also the month where your confidence levels soar. What you do in the beginning of the month - around the time of the New Moon on the 6th, will affect what happens by the end of the month. It's all good, friend - all good indeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It may have taken an entire year to come up with what you will decide upon in October, but that's OK because what you've got now are a working plan and a nearly guaranteed success.

This is your Big Idea month, and you plan on taking full advantage of the energy that comes with that kind of thinking. You are unstoppable, and your ideas are right on the mark.

You know what you're doing, and you also know how to effect change in both your life and in the lives of others. This is a month of service for you, as well. You are the helping hand to people in your family, and friends will rely upon your wisdom. Take it all in stride, and allow yourself the feeling of success and achievement.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Questions will arise during the month of October, for the Pisces who have held back during the year. This means that you have more than likely been 'on hold' for most of 2021, awaiting your purpose.

And while you may still feel a bit reluctant to go 'hog-wild' with your creative endeavors, there's something about October that just won't let you sit this one out.

Bursts of energy will enliven you and before you know it, you'll be more involved with people than you yourself could ever anticipate.

This is a good time to revamp the house, plan for exciting Fall adventures, and maybe even...fall in love. It can all be good if you make it so, Pisces. Sounds like a plan!

