3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 29, 2021

While the soft emotional energy of September 29, 2021, is beneficial for most signs, there are a few zodiac signs who will have a rough day that will struggle within the feelings present today-but it’s also something that they are meant to work through.

Under the Libra Sun and Cancer Moon, we will be lulled into our emotional depths. Not the darkness of what we fear or even the shadow side that we often have to heal.

But the watery, loving, expressive side of our hearts. The side that doesn’t ignore or cover their feelings, but instead tunes into them and expresses them openly and honestly with those around them.

Being within the Mercury Retrograde phase for a couple of days now, we are settling into the different pace that this transit is asking of us. While these types of retrogrades tend to affect communication and transportation, this one, in particular, is really asking us to focus on what we’ve agreed to in terms of our relationships and partnerships to determine if there is balance present.

But it’s being done so with a very loving vibe.

This isn’t the usual harsh Mercury energy that tends to come in and disrupt our lives but instead is asking us to more clearly see the world by more clearly seeing our own selves.

While beneficial and beautiful, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be without thorns.

Some zodiac signs reveal when the energies combine to drop our defenses and we can sink into our surrendered hearts, however for others, it causes great anxiety. It brings fear and trepidation because there is panic around letting down our walls and letting another in-even that is ourselves.

Adding into this energy are two trines, and a square which will be amplifying the emotional strength of today and asking us to not sit in solitude but to seek out those that can encourage and support the work that we’re doing.

If you already feel on edge, then try sitting with your hand on your heart and taking several deep belly breaths, breathing slowly in and slow repeating “I am loved”. Tune into your body where you feel resistance and see if what comes up is logical or if it’s a coping strategy because of past trauma.

It's never easy to feel what we’ve tried not to, but like with anything, the only way out is through.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 29, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As one of the most grounded earth signs, sitting with an open heart and feeling all your emotions isn’t just your least favorite activity, it’s usually one that you don’t know how to do.

While it may seem unheard of for some signs, when you tell people that you can’t hear your intuition or you don’t know what it means to connect to your heart, you’ll tell the truth. You excel in grounded, logical tasks that can be crossed off a list when completed.

Yet just moving about your Wednesday and life feeling all of your emotions is not something that you can tangibly know how to do. Today, there is likely to be an emotional collision.

This is the space of either not wanting or not knowing how to feel your heart colliding with situations in life that are asking you to do just that. While it can be with friends or even family, it’s highly likely that this will be the hardest in your romantic sector.

Try to listen to your partner before responding, try to see things from their perspective instead of immediately getting triggered because you don’t understand what they’re saying. Then reflect on what your first intuitive response is.

The one that you usually second guess or override with a more logical choice. This is what it means to begin to speak and make decisions from your intuitive heart. While today may feel like a rough lesson in it, it’s something that will be essential to moving through the last few months of the year.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Recently you’ve been really challenged in the area of your relationships and while not all your rough days are related to love, for most signs if today brings up uncomfortable situations it’s more likely to be romance-related.

This is because of the influence of the Cancer Moon, Sun trine Saturn, and Venus trine Neptune on Wednesday. All of these aspects are making us in touch with our feelings. For you, it’s likely that some of your words and decisions recently have been made from a place of fear.

A place of being worried that you will lose someone or something in regard to a relationship even likely causing anxiety.

This Wednesday, September 29, 2021, brings a bit of a reality check and the opportunity for a do-over though. Think back on a recent situation that you reacted to out of fear or lack, the response that you had didn’t likely really address the issue at hand but only how it made you feel.

Now go deeper, what was under the feeling? The issue that was present in the first place; and now if you respond with love and the belief that you are worthy of having your needs met, how does that reaction change?

Don’t let regret ever steal your happiness, instead reach out and make amends as they arise. You will feel peace once you finally do.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Feelings are often what complicates life. Or at least this is what you tell yourself when everything else seems too big or too messy to handle. For you, being comfortable with your own feelings is what allows you to hold space and feel that way for others.

If you can’t sit with all your feelings without being angry or judgmental, then there’s no way that you’ll be able to do that for another, even someone that you love. It's likely as today’s energy washes over you that you’ll realize you didn’t react as your best self when confronted with something from a friend, family member, or lover.

In all reality, you probably overreacted and even got angry even though the situation didn’t call for those feelings at all.

Instead of going off sulking and feeling bad about yourself because you reacted in the way that you did, lean into what it triggered within you to do that. Face your own truth about what it is you feel about yourself and then don’t hesitate to reach out to apologize.

Those that love you, never hold anything against you, but encourage your growth at every turn.

