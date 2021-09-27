3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During Moon Trine Jupiter, Starting September 28, 2021

There are a few zodiac signs who find their true love during Moon trine Jupiter starting September 28, 2021, and the luck comes quickly.

On September 28, 2021, we will be going through a transit called Moon Trine Jupiter, and there's a very good chance we will be grateful for its presence in our lives. And why?

Because the Moon trine Jupiter will bring us clarity and openness for Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs starting September 28, 2021.

The nature of its this trine's effect is honesty, communication, and understanding - and how can that be anything but good news?

While this astrology transit will have a positive effect on all zodiac signs and peaks throughout the week- thankfully - there are three signs that are stand-outs, and these 3 will experience what happens when good communication meets both opportunities and honesty. The result is the ability to open the door to true love and...happiness.

Here's an even better bit of info about this Moon in Cancer trine Jupiter transit - it also has the potential of inviting in better financial situations, meaning MO' MONEY - yes, we might even make some big bucks while we're falling in love.

Hoohah! Now, all of this doesn't come without making an effort, and so that is what we need to do, and that is what Moon in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Aquarius will instill in us: the desire to make an effort to change and improve our lives.

Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During Moon Trine Jupiter, Starting September 28, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Everything's coming up Taurus during this transit, so if you are presently in love, know this: it's only getting better.

You're probably going through a seriously WOW phase in your life right now: your job is going smoothly and your love life's on the up and up...you can anticipate the future and it looks like the two of you are growing closer in both heart and proximity.

This is the astrological transit that allows you and your partner to think that there really IS a future for the two of you, and suddenly, all seems positive and optimistic.

Moon Trine Jupiter gives you the 'all-clear' for big life moves, like moving in with your person, or getting engaged. While it's hard for some to admit to a concept like 'true love', you and your partner may just cross that bridge.

Let's put it this way - during Moon Trine Jupiter, the sky's the limit, Taurus, and there's very little you can do to ruin it. Good for you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a very good chance you've been involved with the same person for a very long time - and that you have both paid the price in terms of what it takes to keep a relationship going. You've seen the good and the bad, and now, with the assistance of Moon Trine Jupiter, you're about to see the EXCELLENT.

Yes, that's right - all that work, all those compromises, and acceptances, all the things you had to do to get where you are now have worked, Gemini! Hopefully, you are ready to accept that things really are as good as you wanted it to be.

Your ability to reach your partner's heart, via words and actions, will bring the two of you even closer together. This is a good time for the two of you to plan for a vacation; investing dreams in the future is healthy and gives you the idea that adventure awaits.

Do yourself that favor: Plan for great times. Seek out places that you've never been. Travel the world and enjoy your lives!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

O Lucky Sagittarius, to have contact with Moon Trine Jupiter (your home planet, or as the humans say, your 'ruling' planet.) This transit promises nothing but good fortune for you. In love, you've been picky - your feeling has always been, "Why waste my time on someone who isn't perfect for me?"

And - you have a point. It's true, why bother diluting your power when you know yourself to be the strongest being in your life? Yes, yes, you have the right to fall in love and share life with another person - but what if your true love happens to be your very own self? And that it is, Sagittarius.

You may be in a relationship with a wonderful person, but your true love is your own self.

You are at a point in your life where it is you that delivers the goods, you that comes through, and you, who comforts your own self through this thing called life. Moon Trine Jupiter will unfold you, letting you see very clearly that the love of your life is indeed you.

