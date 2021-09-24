3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 25, 2021

A shadow passes across the Libra Sun today making it a rough day for three zodiac signs on September 25, 2021, and their ability to speak their truth will be tested.

To speak our truth means that we can speak up and express our feelings, wants, desires and dreams.

It means that we aren’t anxiously attached to the person we’re speaking to or even their reaction. It means that we are feeling worthy, confident, and secure in who we are and our ability to feel safe and loved.

But to speak our truth can be one of the hardest lessons to learn.

This is the journey away from silence towards enlightenment.

The space where what we say is only defined by how we feel. Where we have fully accepted ourselves and our own unique chemistry that makes us the soul that we are.

To learn this means that at one point we would have had to feel restricted, whether through the words, actions, or even just the energetic opinion of others likely coming through in a message that we weren’t enough as we were.

So, we try to be more, we try to be worthy eventually realizing that as long as we’re trying to be something we will never actually be it; instead, we just surrender.

While Mercury is at his strongest just before he turns retrograde, we will start to feel the polarity between constriction and vocalization. This will also highlight the feelings of what is necessary to speak on, and what is a distraction or merely noise.

Adding to this energetic challenge are the last hours of the Taurus Moon in which our neck, vocal cords, and throat chakra will be affected.

Watch for any physical ailments in that area as it’s likely it’s only a manifestation of the truth you’re not speaking.

While it can feel monumental to shift from silence into speaking, it’s also the only way to allow others to see our true self.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When you’re scared of yourself, you end up being scared of life. You can’t pretend that there hasn’t been a dramatic transition within yourself over the course of the past six months.

While only you can decide to speak on it or not, it doesn’t mean it’s going to go away or that suddenly you’ll be able to look at things from the same perspective. For you, this block of energy isn’t just occurring in your throat chakra but also is likely manifesting in feeling heavier overall.

This is what happens when we don’t speak on something that is important to us, or that is necessary for our growth; we end up bearing the weight of all of the things we’ve left unsaid.

Today will bring a moment though that you can no longer do this and whether it comes out as a storm of emotion or just the first step in a slowly unraveling life; it will happen.

There is an intense energy of this connecting in a romantic and family way given your home planet Mars moving through Libra right now which highlights and stresses those partnerships in our lives.

If there’s a choice between speaking your truth or keeping the peace then that is the only clarity point, you’ll ever need to be aware of. Love will never ask us for silence in exchange for peace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s time to take a closer look at yourself under the transit energy for today. It’s often easier for life to become about other people. For it to be about what you’re accepting or not receiving, what chaos is currently unfolding, or what direction you want to grow in; but in that, we also are being distracted from ourselves.

Sitting with ourselves exactly as we are in the moment and not pushing off our feelings onto another is the hardest thing we can do. While uncomfortable, today’s energy is asking you to do just that. This is the chance to acknowledge your truth to yourself about the things that really matter to you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Because in life, it’s not about how our partner isn’t showing up for us, why that job continually drains us, or any other external factor-but instead, why we accept it. Why do we accept that to love means to struggle? To work means to be unhappy?

These are all perceptions that are creating your reality so if you actually want a different one, then you have to change how you see things which begin with how you speak to yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Deep breath, as eventful as the last few weeks have been, you haven’t seen anything yet. Even though this month has been spotted by some beneficial days, overall, it’s been really strong energy for you to move through in the face of all the changes. But what is change if not the discovery of a new truth?

This is where your reality begins today. The awareness and acknowledgment of new truths and what that means for your path ahead. If feeling overwhelmed, journal what new awareness you have about your feelings, relationships, dreams or other essential perspectives.

Once you do that you can then reflect on what do you need to see changed to accommodate these new truths. This is the beginning of being able to create that new chapter that has felt so heavy lately.

There is no denying that this phase is challenging but also remember that the reason why you’re going through this is that you’ve manifested it; this is the pathway to manifest what it is you desire.

The path to our dreams is always rocky, how else would we learn that they are worth it? Keep persisting today, organize your thoughts and remember that this is the life that you want to create which means that during that process it’s also going to create a new you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.