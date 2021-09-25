Love Horoscope For Sunday, September 26, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 26, 2021.

We have a strong pull of energy in the air on Sunday as the planet of motivation is held back slightly by Saturn the planet of structure.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn in Aquarius, and we may feel this tension the most among our friends.

This can translate into friendships not feeling as supportive about our love choices or it can also be where the voice of reason is heard and mistakes in love are avoided.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hold on, Aries. You may be rushing into something that is on your heart but not really good for you.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of friends, and you have people giving you good advice, but you're not listening.

There are two ways to learn in life: by the experiences of others or the school of hard knocks. Which one will you choose today?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you have to fight for what is rightfully yours, and having someone who loves you for you is one of them. Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of respect.

So, the tone, attitude, or way people act towards you can be a touchy subject. For you, love and respect go hand-in-hand. You can't let someone have your heart if they can't honor the rest of you, can you?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are truly one of those curious-natured people who do not like to let things remain the same for too long.

Even in love, that can be boring, so when Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of education, you want to study love as if it's a subject to master.

You might find the self-help section of a local bookstore attractive or get lost down the rabbit hole searching for helpful videos on Youtube.

The day is meant to study about love, even if you're at home sitting on the couch enjoying a quiet evening by yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need someone to hold your hand and tell you everything is going to be OK.

During those moments when fear has hit your heart, you just need to be loved. That's what it feels like when Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of belief.

Your faith in the universe may waiver, but one special person can give you the courage to face the day and see that things will get better soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not all things are meant to remain in private, so when an ugly message or you learn about a fatal flaw in a person you loved, you can feel as though you're ready to toss in the towel.

The beauty of Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of secrets is that you can solve problems now - even if they aren't the ones you wished you had to deal with. That's what love is all about at times, Leo.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Is this what you really want, Virgo? Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of commitment, and you can feel tested and tried to the core.

You may be ready to really give someone their final ultimatum, and what a surprise when they meet it and do more than you thought possible. It's going to be sweet to see problems remove from your love life and the lesson that comes with almost having loved and lost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take a deep breath and trust that the right person will be there for you when you need them to be. There's a reason why things didn't work out with an ex, even though you wanted it to.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of health, you'll see that things happen for a reason, and despite your sadness, life has already begun to improve. Now that this relationship is over, you will heal and find the one who truly will cherish your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love takes a turn for the better but the universe has you waiting.

So much to give and no one who really understands how deeply you want to love? Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of romance may start to change your life.

A soulmate or a rock-solid person who cares about the little things can come into your life through a friend or online. Don't be discouraged, Scorpio. Things are looking up.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's the little things that count, and you want all the good stuff that love can bring. Flowers on the table. A hand to hold. The comforts of a meal with a friend.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of home, and it's stirring a desire for what is familiar. You might actually give up those wanderlust ways, but only for the right person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a lot to say but there's always something else going on that keeps you from finishing your thoughts. Set a time to chat and make room for no distractions or interruptions.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of communication, so a meeting can mean turning off cell phones and going to dinner away from the house. You might have to schedule it, but this is what you need to do - for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't have to spend money to enjoy a night out with your mate.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of money, and it can have you thinking about how you need to save more.

Pack a few sandwiches and go to a park or take a walk along the beach when the stars are out. Keep it simple and sweet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You know what you want and who you are inside, so when you feel misjudged it hurts.

Mars in Libra trines Saturn bringing energy to your sector of identity. This is a time for you to really own up to the fact that some people can't appreciate you for who you are.

You can love them, but maybe it's best to keep a safe distance and reserve your time for those who will see you for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.