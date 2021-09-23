Love Horoscope For Friday, September 24, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 24, 2021.

Friday is going to be one of those days where the world feels like it's going crazy, but the energy won't last for too long.

This weekend, the Moon will conjunct Uranus in Taurus. When this happens we are inclined to cling to what we know and aim for food, comfort items, and even shopping.

This is a good day for working through relationship problems and tuning out the noise that makes life feel impossible.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You want intimacy more than anything right now, and so if that means forgoing a bit of what brings you comfort, you're likely to do it in the name of love.

Your desire to grow closer to someone and to know their ins and outs is strongly felt. So, when you have the chance to experience it, you do so without any fear or doubt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You long to fall in love with someone who looks beyond your flaws and sees into your heart. You're done with superficial relationships.

You're hoping to find things that help you to really feel as though your love life is opening up and touching your heart in a big way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something about the past can have you earnestly wanting to make things better for your love life and relationships.

You have learned an important lesson in love that you won't forget, and this could help to turn things around for you in the future.

You may find that you're able to grow in ways that you had not realized - all for the sake of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A budding romance. A real relationship is starting to grow, and even if it's not going to develop into a long-term relationship but a deep friendship instead, you are still going to feel fortunate to have what you have.

There's something so special about having a person in your corner without any strings attached, and you may feel like this is what you needed anyway - beyond the pressure of a flourishing romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Home does not always equal 'where the heart is' and parts of you may finally resign yourself to seeing that you need to step away from expectations and focus on creating a new life outside of your family of origin.

It's not easy to do, but with a little bit of patience and time, you'll heal some hurts that have felt too difficult to overcome in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The day is open for you to create the world you want to live in. But first, you have to overcome your fears.

Speaking from the heart, and sometimes the universe responds in the most unusual ways.

Don't be afraid to be your own person. When you allow yourself the chance, to be honest with others and with yourself things seem to fall into place and align.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is more than what it is that you have to give, it's also about what you can take from another person and not feel as though you're a burden.

You learn to be open to assistance in a new way, and the exchange of power can be a feeling you need to grow into. Having someone there to care for you can be both frightening and exhilarating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A person you love is a mirror into your own soul.

You sometimes see things you like and then when you don't, it's a chance to look at yourself and ponder. What is it that needs to be changed within you instead of what is it that needs to be changed in the person you love?

Looking at love from the inside out can be a wonderful way to deepen your relationships and experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You learn to let go of any unmet expectations, and this proves to be helpful to overcoming your past.

Past relationships may not have measured up to what it is that hoped they would be. So, you've projected your feelings of loss and remorse into new ones.

This has not worked and now the universe wants you to release this pain and heal in a beautifully powerful way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You get these little moments with windows of beauty that can touch your heart, but unless you slow down, Capricorn, you'll miss them.

Don't always be in a rush to get to where you've got to go. Every once in a while, you will find that you're exactly where you need to be, even when the scheduling is not so convenient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work and your career can be a type of escape from feeling lonely. You may be pouring yourself into productivity and doing things for others forgetting that you have a heart, and you have deep feelings.

You may not always admit it, but when you're lonely, you just want to fill the day with stuff to avoid the pangs of sadness when the night is quiet and there is no one around.

The goal for today then becomes, search for love, as it is out there, and maybe found in friendship if you just haven't met the one yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Meditating on love and commanding it your way can be a gentle nudge to the universe.

Wishing upon a star or hoping that things will change can feel like it's a waste of time, but the truth is you're putting out intentions that you really feel in your heart will come true.

This is the time to petition the powers that be when you want something to happen in your love life, as the Moon continues to bring positive energy to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.