3 Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During Chiron Retrograde In Aries Starting September 16, 2021

Three zodiac signs who learn to love themselves during Chiron retrograde in Aries will feel an amazing healing energy starting September 16, 2021.

Chiron has been Retrograde in Aries since mid-July of this year and will continue on until mid-December, which places September 16, 2021, smack dab in the middle of its transit. Everything has a beginning, middle, and end, and it is always during the middle of a transit that its influence is at its strongest.

Chiron is known as the healer. This asteroid (sometimes known as a minor planet) has been associated with 'the wounded warrior' and the healing of old emotional wounds.

While we oftentimes think of a retrograde as a detriment or a negative, it's not always like that. In this case, the retro action that we will experience will come as introspection - the kind that leads to personal revelation.

Chiron retrograde unearths hidden desires, as well as ending states of repression. If we were at one point afraid to express ourselves, Chiron retrograde tickles us into speaking up.

We will feel universally supported during this transit, and it may just give us the courage to look within for the purpose of uprooting that which no longer serves us as functioning human beings.

This is the time for upheaval; we may find ourselves on a mission to get rid of the bad so that we may make room for the good.

Zodiac Signs Who Learn To Love Themselves During Chiron Retrograde In Aries Starting September 16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You will be able to utilize this healing energy in your own life, Aries, as Chiron retrograde on through the darkness to give you the courage to act on your innermost thoughts. I

t's very hard for us to admit we are wrong, and sometimes this inability begins to take over our lives, leaving us to defend something we may no longer believe in.

This may have happened in your own life - you may have been defending an old lie, or even a mistake that you never wanted to own up to.

Chiron retrograde is here to help you remove that burden from your life. Enough is enough, and even you, you powerful being of might and fury - you can no longer take living a lie.

You want change, but most of all, you want the truth. You want the truth to set you free, and it will, as soon as you own it. Own it, so that you can let it go.

You will find yourself feeling so much stronger, so much freer if you can only name your problem. As they say, you have to feel it to heal it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a Virgo, you know repression all too well. You are one to hurl insults at others, but when it comes to your own misgivings, you rarely like to admit they exist.

Here's where the retrograde power can work both ways on you - it will wake you up to your own bad behavior while allowing you to forgive yourself for never allowing this information about yourself to solidify. You've always felt that if there's something 'wrong' with you, you'll just stomp it down and never confront it.

Alas, Chiron wants you to look at it - to look at yourself, and because this transit can be so very helpful if we let it - you'll be able to see what's going on in yourself without having to judge or condemn it.

You might even want to forgive yourself because the truth is, we all get into bad habits and we're all only human. Imagine how great life could be if you were able to forgive yourself? You can, with the help of Chiron retrograde.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've been going through an entire season of letting go, and now that we're in the heart and soul of Chiron retrograde, so does the pain come up - making itself ready for its end.

The 'letting go' that we speak of has been painful for you, but that pain has also been needed; you had to experience whatever you've gone through so that you could accrue the knowledge you have now.

You are ready to fight back, ready to reclaim your power. You may be carrying around a life's worth of heartache, you've stuffed your feelings down and pretended for just so long that it's 'no biggie' and that you can take it.

But this kind of repression is just so UN-Sagittarius, and with the help of Chiron retrograde, you are finally being allowed a taste of the freedom you so adore.

Freedom of the mind. Freedom to love yourself - again. Freedom to express yourself without the burden of a heavy past. You are about to let go of all the pain, friend...and that can only be a good thing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda