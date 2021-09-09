One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 10, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, September 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, the Moon will enter Scorpio bringing attention to the Death card, which signals change is about to take place.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include musicians Justin Timberlake, John Lennon, and Michael Jackson.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Friday, September 10, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are overthinking a secret that may not need to be revealed to anyone but yourself.

Sometimes a sense of healing can make you feel as though you have to come clean with others around you.

But some situations from the past are best left between you, God, and your therapist.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

It’s hard to take back what you’ve spoken even if you are sorry. You can apologize but the work of healing is still before you.

Having a little bit of anger can review where you need to work on yourself.

The best way to let someone know that you truly are contrite is by working on yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You are having problems with other people that you should be able to work with easily.

However, this is not always about you. It could be just that people are going through things in their lives and they projected on you at the time.

Try not to take things on where it doesn’t make sense.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You made a decision that involves a partner but now you’re ready to end the relationship.

This romance may not be what you thought it would be. Perhaps you or the other person has changed.



Breaking up is never easy. However, what’s worse is leading someone on longer than you need to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You keep going back-and-forth on whether or not you want this thing you claim to have pursued.

It’s OK if you decide to change your mind. You don’t have to follow through on something when the rules or the situation has changed.

It’s best just to thaw out and alleviate yourself from the grief you feel and sticking to something you no longer want.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Your creativity has hit a block and that means you need to experience some life.

Don’t keep yourself locked up indoors doing the same old routine. Refresh your mind by going out and enjoying some fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It’s hard to feel optimistic when all the signs around you seem to point in a negative direction.

However, don’t let your hopes be shattered by what you can’t control or even what you cannot say.

You may be pleasantly surprised how things change at the very last minute.

Don’t pull yourself out of the situation until the very end. Life sometimes surprises you in a way that’s good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It’s tough to have to wait around on other people. You’re ready to get going and do what’s best for you.

But other people's indecisiveness is holding you back.

What you need to do right now is put yourself first, and watch how everything else falls into place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

This was a fall start and difficult for you to admit. You overshot your dreams and now you have to pull back.

Don’t let embarrassment cause you to stop making plans for the future. Everyone makes mistakes. This was just your turn.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Instincts and intuition can’t be slightly off right now. You could be tired, it has been a very long week, and it’s tough when you are totally spent.

Try to get some rest, and come back to the decision you want to make.

Maybe once you have refilled your body and mind thanks will be clear for you to make a final choice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are doing all the heavy lifting right now and it is showing results.

However, this is not something that you will want to project to the world until it is ready.

Sometimes you just have to wait until everything is just right before making an announcement.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are giving something you’re all and it is teaching you the meaning of the word persistence.

It’s amazing how dedication and determination seem to come to you at the right time.

When you really believe in something and you put your whole heart into it things just seem to happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

